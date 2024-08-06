Politics

Live results: 2024 Western WA legislative district elections

Results for all legislative races in Western Washington, excluding the Seattle/Tacoma metro area. These districts include 42, 40, 10, 39, 38, 44, 21, 23, 24, 35, 26, 22 and 19.

by / August 6, 2024
Washington State Western Legislative Districts

Western Washington includes Districts 42, 40, 10, 39, 38, 44, 21, 23, 24, 35, 26, 22 and 19. These counties include Whatcom, San Juan, Islands, Clallam, Jefferson, Grays Harbor, Pacific, Wahkiakum, Mason, Kitsap and parts of Thurston. (Madeline Happold/Cascade PBS)

The first ballots from the August 6 primary election are being processed and election officials have begun posting results. Here are the totals so far from Western Washington legislative districts, outside of the Seattle and Tacoma metro areas.

Western Washington includes Districts 42, 40, 10, 39, 38, 44, 21, 23, 24, 35, 26, 22 and 19. These counties include Whatcom, San Juan, Islands, Clallam, Jefferson, Grays Harbor, Pacific, Wahkiakum, Mason, Kitsap and parts of Thurston. For other legislative district results and more Washington state primary election results, visit the Washington State Primary Election Live Results page.  

More votes will be released every afternoon this week around 4 p.m. Washington counties will certify their results on Aug. 20 and send them to the Washington Secretary of State’s Office, which has until Aug. 23 to certify statewide results.  

For more detailed results, visit the Secretary of State’s Office website. If you still have questions about voting in Washington or the status of your ballot, check out the FAQ section of the Cascade PBS Statewide Voter Guide

Statewide Voter Guide

Live Results: Click the name of the race to expand or collapse it. Refresh the page to update results.

In progress Likely to advance

Get the latest in election news

In the weeks leading up to each election (and occasionally during the legislative session), Crosscut's Election newsletter will provide you with everything you need to know about races, candidates and policy in WA state.

By subscribing, you agree to receive occasional membership emails from Crosscut/Cascade Public Media.

Please support independent local news for all.

We rely on donations from readers like you to sustain Crosscut's in-depth reporting on issues critical to the PNW.

Donate
Topics:

About the Authors & Contributors