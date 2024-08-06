Live updates: Seattle City Council special election

Politics

Four candidates are vying for the citywide Position 8 seat left vacant by former Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda. 

August 6, 2024
The first ballots from the August 6 primary election are being processed and election officials have begun posting results. Here are the totals so far in the Seattle City Council race.

More votes will be released every afternoon this week around 4 p.m. Washington counties will certify their results on Aug. 20 and send them to the Washington Secretary of State’s Office, which has until Aug. 23 to certify statewide results.  

For more detailed results, visit the King County election results page for the Seattle City Council race or the Secretary of State’s Office website for all statewide, legislative and Congressional results. If you still have questions about voting in Washington or the status of your ballot, check out the FAQ section of the Cascade PBS Statewide Voter Guide

Live Results: Click the name of the race to expand or collapse it. Refresh the page to update results.

