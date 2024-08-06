Live updates: Seattle City Council special election

More votes will be released every afternoon this week around 4 p.m. Washington counties will certify their results on Aug. 20 and send them to the Washington Secretary of State’s Office, which has until Aug. 23 to certify statewide results.

For more detailed results, visit the King County election results page for the Seattle City Council race or the Secretary of State’s Office website for all statewide, legislative and Congressional results. If you still have questions about voting in Washington or the status of your ballot, check out the FAQ section of the Cascade PBS Statewide Voter Guide.

For more Washington state primary election results, visit the Washington State Primary Election Live Results page.