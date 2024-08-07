Washington governor’s race narrows to Bob Ferguson, Dave Reichert

Ferguson, the Washington state attorney general since 2013, had nearly 46% of the vote by the end of Tuesday’s count.

Reichert, a former King County Sheriff and congressman for Washington’s 8th District, was far behind Ferguson Tuesday with about 28% of the overall vote for governor.

Both led competitive races for the primary, with Ferguson raising more than $9 million for his campaign during the primary and Reichert over $4.4 million, according to Public Disclosure Commission filings .

While 28 candidates declared their run for the office, no others garnered even 10% of the vote. Ballot counting will continue in the days and weeks ahead, with the next vote drop on Wednesday around 4 p.m.

Sen. Mark Mullet, a moderate Democratic lawmaker from Issaquah, polled at just 6% as of Tuesday evening.

Misipati “Semi” Bird, an embattled former Richland School Board Member who was endorsed by the Washington State Republican Party in April , took home only 9% after Tuesday’s count.

Ferguson has consistently polled ahead of Reichert and other gubernatorial hopefuls since candidate filings in May.

In a Crosscut/Elway poll from May , 47% of polled registered voters said they were undecided on who they wanted to vote in for governor. Out of the likely primary voters polled, 42% at the time said they would vote for Ferguson, and only 29% said they would vote for Reichert. Tuesday’s results show a similar gap between the two candidates, but those results will likely fluctuate as later votes are tallied.

In 2020, Gov. Jay Inslee beat Republican Loren Culp 56% to 43%. Inslee served three terms as Washington governor, but announced in early May that he would not seek a fourth term. The state has not had a Republican governor since John Spellman lost reelection in 1984.

Lt. Governor

Five candidates competed for the office of Lieutenant Governor in this year’s primary.

Incumbent Denny Heck, a Democrat first elected to the office in 2020, had the most votes of all candidates with 49% as of final counts.

Dan Matthews appeared to be the other frontrunner in the race for the office with 22%, but as of Tuesday night it was still unclear who will face off against Heck in the November general election.