Your Washington state primary Election Day cheat sheet

Just after 8 p.m. Tuesday evening, county elections offices will share what they’ve tallied from ballots received so far. But some races won’t be decided for a few days. Then Washington will be one step closer to hiring its first new governor in a dozen years.

Also at stake: every seat in the Washington House and about half of the state Senate. Plus, Seattle voters are choosing a city-wide councilmember to serve a one-year term. The top two finishers in Washington’s primary election races will advance to the November General Election, no matter their party.

Cascade PBS is following all these races and will post the first batch of results as soon after 8 p.m. as we can, as well as publishing breaking news about some of the biggest races. County officials will keep counting ballots in the days and weeks to come.

How to vote

It’s not too late to drop your ballot in a county drop box , but elections officials recommend against using post boxes on Election Day because there’s no guarantee those ballots will be postmarked on time.

Even if you do not have a ballot in hand, it’s not too late to vote today, as Washington has same-day voter registration. You’ll need to get to a county elections office or voting center to register and vote in person.

If you’re already registered and just lost your ballot or your dog ate it, you can visit that same elections office in person to get a replacement ballot, or you may be able to print one online. Your county elections office will tell you on their online portal.

The Secretary of State’s office answers other voting questions on its website. And the Cascade PBS Statewide Voter Guide has a handy Q&A as well. The voter guide is a good source of information if you’re still filling out your ballot. In addition to information about nearly every candidate statewide, the guide also includes links to stories about the races.

