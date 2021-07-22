Seattle and King County Voter Guide 2021

We gathered several hundred questions from our readers about questions they want candidates to answer. We then took those questions and created a questionnaire for candidates to answer.

Here's what we asked candidates about policing:

Seattleites have many different views on how to address policing and police violence — from defunding the Seattle Police Department partially or entirely to hiring more officers to address crime. Where do you fall on that spectrum, and how would you use your role to make changes?

How would you address the power the police union holds over reform and accountability processes?

How would you make police reform efforts more transparent to the public or get the community more involved?

Do you have alternative ideas for addressing mental health crises in Seattle?

Not all candidates have yet responded. We will update this section as we get more replies. We only edited for typos, otherwise answers are pasted verbatim. Candidates are listed in alphabetical order by last name.

From the Seattle mayoral candidates

From Colleen Echohawk, candidate for mayor:

How would you address the power the police union holds over reform and accountability processes?



The current state of the Seattle Police Department — the violence and the unwillingness to work with the city — was not inevitable. Seattle passed landmark accountability reform in 2017 but the Seattle Police Officers Guild contract wiped most of it away. I opposed this contract in my role as a community police commissioner. It is imperative when the next mayor negotiates the new contract that the accountability measures from 2017 are restored. Transparency and accountability should never be a part of the bargaining process.



Do you have alternative ideas for addressing mental health crises in Seattle?

I will immediately move to expand innovative programs like the Mobile Mental Health response unit "Health One" citywide with 24/7 service.

From Andrew Grant Houston, candidate for mayor:

Seattleites have many different views on how to address policing and police violence — from defunding the Seattle Police Department partially or entirely to hiring more officers to address crime. Where do you fall on that spectrum, and how would you use your role to make changes?

Over the last decade, we doubled our police budget but crime has not decreased at all, let alone by 50%. This excess spending is a detriment to our city. Defunding the Seattle Police Department by 50% means reinvesting those funds into gun-free, effective alternatives to public safety and prevention. This allows us to invest in more efficient and restorative departments.

How would you make police reform efforts more transparent to the public, or get the community more involved?

When we reduce SPD’s budget, those funds will be transparently allocated to alternatives for community safety, with community-led safety contracts as a top priority, and using participatory budgeting.

From Lance Randall, candidate for mayor:

Randall's emailed reply did not contain details about whether he was responding to a specific question. His answer is included nearly verbatim, below.

The most important responsibility of our local government is to keep the public safe and protected. To do so, our public safety system must be funded, mutually supported and work together as a team. Based on the recent demands for social justice in our country, it is especially important that our Police Department is motivated to improve.

For mental health crisis, I will adjust the Seattle Police Department budget by reallocating funding within the Police Department to provide opportunities for experts in mental health, drug counseling, de-escalation techniques and crime prevention to accompany police officers on calls where special assistance is needed.

From Casey Sixkiller, candidate for mayor:

Seattleites have many different views on how to address policing and police violence — from defunding the Seattle Police Department partially or entirely to hiring more officers to address crime. Where do you fall on that spectrum, and how would you use your role to make changes?

The City Council’s cuts to the police have made Seattle less safe. Violent crime and property crime are up double digits. One neighborhood started its own social media page to track shots fired. Meanwhile, 911 response times are going the wrong direction and 250 officers have left, one-third of which identified as BIPOC. Let’s move past slogans and be honest that our residents don’t feel safe. As Mayor, I will hire more cops so we can address crime while focusing on recruiting and retaining officers who share our values and scaling alternatives to fix our broken crisis response system.

How would you make police reform efforts more transparent to the public, or get the community more involved?

We need to turn our words into action. As Mayor I will hire a police chief that is a change agent, someone who shares my vision for a community-based, community-informed, and more accountable police department. I will launch a transparent process for choosing the chief and negotiate a contract with the Police Officers Guild that advances rather than hinders change and holds bad cops accountable. I will expand successful programs like Health One and Community Service Officers, and build partnerships with community-based organizations so they can be real-time alternatives to an armed police response and achieving community safety.

Responses from City Council Position 9 candidates

From Corey Eichner, candidate for City Council:

Seattleites have many different views on how to address policing and police violence — from defunding the Seattle Police Department partially or entirely to hiring more officers to address crime. Where do you fall on that spectrum, and how would you use your role to make changes?

I do not support the broad "defunding the police" campaign. Police and first responders are necessary as part of safety and security in our city. Reform is needed and this conversation needs to be around priorities. We should be looking at where our needs are to provide culturally responsive problem-solving and safety/security in our community and then reallocate funds accordingly. Our goal must be to provide support and services that focus on providing basic needs to our community. This happens by growing and systemizing our alternative response that utilizes Restorative Justice. Programs like LEAD or other existing CBOs provide an add-on to our first responders that can be used as part of the safety and security of the city. We have to re-commit to Community Policing in our neighborhoods so when law enforcement is needed, officers are connected with our local neighbors.

From Sara Nelson, council Position 9 candidate:

Seattleites have many different views on how to address policing and police violence — from defunding the Seattle Police Department partially or entirely to hiring more officers to address crime. Where do you fall on that spectrum, and how would you use your role to make changes?

We must keep everyone safe while ensuring our officers treat the people they serve with dignity and respect and holding them accountable for all forms of misconduct. We must reform the police to meet these objectives and fund accordingly. Defunding the police by an arbitrarily chosen percentage without a plan to keep community safe is misguided. The average response time for Priority 911 calls is currently 14 minutes, largely due to understaffing so hiring to adequately meet our public safety responsibilities is important. I would restore funding to the community police teams in order to support a community policing model,which improves policing and builds trust between the Seattle Police Department and community.

From Nikkita Oliver, candidate for City Council:

Seattleites have many different views on how to address policing and police violence — from defunding the Seattle Police Department partially or entirely to hiring more officers to address crime. Where do you fall on that spectrum, and how would you use your role to make changes?

Our city deserves better options than violent policing and mass incarceration as our only choices for public safety. I support defunding the police and investing in housing, transportation, basic needs supports and cash assistance, community schools with counselors, restorative justice coordinators, and health services, culturally responsive youth programs, community mental health supports, community-based options for survivors, restorative and transformative justice responses for those who cause harm, civilianized 911, drug user supports, thriving wage employment, and immediate investments in mobile mental health and crisis support teams so we can get the right care to people experiencing emergencies when they need it.

From Brianna Thomas, council Position 9 candidate:

Seattleites have many different views on how to address policing and police violence — from defunding the Seattle Police Department partially or entirely to hiring more officers to address crime. Where do you fall on that spectrum, and how would you use your role to make changes?

I stand by the council’s decision to reallocate money from the police budget into community-based resources. However, I do not believe in dissolving police departments entirely, and believe that the transition from the current model of policing to a network of integrated community-based responses will take time. In the meantime, we need to decrease response times for priority one calls, while ensuring constitutional policing for ALL of our neighbors. I also believe that undergirding this whole conversation is the need to 1. Get into full compliance with the consent decree. 2. Bargain a contract that embraces the 2017 Police Accountability Ordinance. 3. Continue to improve the tripartite civilian oversight system established in 2018. As the first chief of staff for the Office of Inspector General, I know how much work we have in front of us to accomplish these three things, and I’m up for that challenge.

