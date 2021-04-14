After COVID, brain fog lingers. UW researchers are finding out why

“My personal fear is not so much with death, but with incapacity,” he said.

Many symptomatic COVID-19 patients struggle with breathing, coughing, fever and fatigue. But even after recovery, a growing subset of patients has been struck by so-called “long COVID,” wherein adverse symptoms linger for six months or more. The most common symptom is referred to as “brain fog.” Symptoms vary, but they include memory loss, confusion, trouble finding words, difficulty in concentration. memory loss and a general feeling of being overwhelmed.

“COVID in the brain is going to be a huge issue, and we’ve got to get a handle on this,” said Banks, a professor of medicine at the University of Washington School of Medicine.

So how does a respiratory disease lead to neurological troubles in the brain?