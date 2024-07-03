The Washington State Historical Society is digitizing a massive archive of 60,000 images by renowned photographer Asahel Curtis. Many of these precious negatives have been sitting in boxes for decades, seen only by a handful of people over the past 80 years. We delve into the archive to explore the fascinating places and faces of this magnificent collection, with images documenting life in the Pacific Northwest from the 1890s to the 1940s.
Cascade PBS Documentaries | ASAHEL: The Curtis Collection
Unearthing a massive archive of vintage images by renowned Northwest photographer Asahel Curtis.
ASAHEL: The Curtis Collection
Cascade PBS follows the Washington State Historical Society as they digitize unseen images of Pacific Northwest life from the 1890s to the 1940s.
-
-
Credits© Cascade PBS, Published 7/3/24
Cascade PBS Documentaries | ASAHEL: The Curtis Collection
Hosted by: Knute Berger
Produced by: Shannen Ortale