Left, Right & Center: Serious About Satire

Left, Right & Center is KCRW’s weekly politics show that takes on the tough, divisive issues you’re afraid to talk about with your own family. As part of the Cascade PBS Ideas Festival, Mo Elleithee, Sarah Isgur and David Greene debate the media’s readiness for another Trump campaign and the impact of political satire from either side of the aisle.

They discuss the modern political landscape and coverage of the conflict in Gaza, including how the wave of protests could affect political change. In an era that prioritizes free speech, who gets to define hate speech? Where are the lines between advocacy, analysis and editorializing in media coverage?

The panel examines examples of reporters withholding information and skewing perspectives to favor certain candidates in elections. They reflect on different styles of satire including Jon Stewart, Bill Maher, Greg Gutfeld, Saturday Night Live, Fox News and how we interpret attempts at comedically skewering elected officials in an increasingly polarized political spectrum.

This conversation was recorded in Seattle on May 4, 2024.

Listen to full uncut episodes on the Cascade PBS Ideas Festival podcast at crosscut.com/podcast.