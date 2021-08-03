Poster of Deeply Rooted video series
Video

Deeply Rooted

Exploring environmental justice in a changing Washington.

Deeply Rooted

Barrier to Entry

Season
1
 /
Episode
7
 /
Video duration
5 min 21 s

In the U.S., communities of color are the most affected by environmental racism. Yet STEM fields, particularly environmental science, are still largely dominated by white men. This Washington scientist explains why diversity is important to her field. Using her expertise to speak up for her community, she shows how greater inclusivity can have a positive impact on local environmental inequities.

