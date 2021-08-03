More series from Crosscut
Barrier to Entry
In the U.S., communities of color are the most affected by environmental racism. Yet STEM fields, particularly environmental science, are still largely dominated by white men. This Washington scientist explains why diversity is important to her field. Using her expertise to speak up for her community, she shows how greater inclusivity can have a positive impact on local environmental inequities.
Credits© Crosscut, Published 8/6/21
Deeply Rooted
Production Team: Beatriz Costa Lima, Jen Dev , David Quantic, Amy Mahardy, Shaminder Dulai