Poster of Deeply Rooted video series
Video

Deeply Rooted

Exploring environmental justice in a changing Washington.

Deeply Rooted

Communities under fire

Season
1
 /
Episode
8
 /
Video duration
7 min 8 s

Climate change is leading to record-breaking wildfires across the West Coast: In Washington, the 2020 fire season was one of the worst on record. At the same time, a national firefighter shortage is limiting our ability to fight these fires effectively. Female firefighters, who make up a small minority of the force, say making the field more inclusive will help us better serve the community.

More series from Crosscut