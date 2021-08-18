More series from Crosscut
Decolonizing your plate
Colonization and assimilation took away customs and traditional foods from native communities. Now, local chefs, educators and nutritionists are bringing back indigenous knowledge of food systems. Growing and serving traditional, locally sourced foods helps people reconnect to the land and to their history, in the process making choices better for both the environment and their health.
Credits© Crosscut, Published 8/20/21
Deeply Rooted
Production Team: Beatriz Costa Lima, Jen Dev , David Quantic, Amy Mahardy, Shaminder Dulai