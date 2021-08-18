Poster of Deeply Rooted video series
Video

Deeply Rooted

Exploring environmental justice in a changing Washington.

Deeply Rooted

Decolonizing your plate

Season
1
 /
Episode
8
 /
Video duration
6 min 7 s

Colonization and assimilation took away customs and traditional foods from native communities. Now, local chefs, educators and nutritionists are bringing back indigenous knowledge of food systems. Growing and serving traditional, locally sourced foods helps people reconnect to the land and to their history, in the process making choices better for both the environment and their health.

More series from Crosscut