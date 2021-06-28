Diversifying the great outdoors
Our nation's parks and forests have struggled with a diversity problem for decades. A long history of racism and exclusion in the great outdoors has left a deeply ingrained message about natural spaces: People of color don’t belong. Today, a group of dedicated nature lovers in Wenatchee hopes to change that. Team Naturaleza is making Central Washington's outdoor spaces more bilingual, one hike at a time.
-
-
Credits© Crosscut, Published 7/2/21
Deeply Rooted
Produced by: Beatriz Costa Lima
Production Team: Amy Mahardy, David Quantic, Jen Dev