Poster of Deeply Rooted video series
Video

Deeply Rooted

Exploring environmental justice in a changing Washington.

Deeply Rooted

Diversifying the great outdoors

Season
1
 /
Episode
1
 /
Video duration
5 min 34 s

Our nation's parks and forests have struggled with a diversity problem for decades. A long history of racism and exclusion in the great outdoors has left a deeply ingrained message about natural spaces: People of color don’t belong. Today, a group of dedicated nature lovers in Wenatchee hopes to change that. Team Naturaleza is making Central Washington's outdoor spaces more bilingual, one hike at a time.