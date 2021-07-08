A middle school teacher and son of farmworkers spends endless hours rallying around Washington state and a family mourns the loss of their father. As the coronavirus spread throughout Washington's rural and agricultural communities, Yakima County accrued the highest per capita rate of COVID-19 infections on the entire West coast. In the essential task of working the land to put food in our nation's grocery stores, Latinx farmworkers and their families fight for their lives to be valued over profits.