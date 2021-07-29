Poster of Deeply Rooted video series
Video

Deeply Rooted

Exploring environmental justice in a changing Washington.

Toward energy independence

Season
1
 /
Episode
6
 /
Video duration
5 min 26 s

Rural and tribal communities across the nation have been looking to renewable energy sources to achieve energy sovereignty. Here in Washington, the Lummi Nation has long held a goal of becoming self-sufficient in energy production. Now, a program at Northwest Indian College is training students in solar and wind energy production, with the aim of creating a microgrid so both campus and reservation can be energy independent.

