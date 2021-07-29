More series from Crosscut
Toward energy independence
Rural and tribal communities across the nation have been looking to renewable energy sources to achieve energy sovereignty. Here in Washington, the Lummi Nation has long held a goal of becoming self-sufficient in energy production. Now, a program at Northwest Indian College is training students in solar and wind energy production, with the aim of creating a microgrid so both campus and reservation can be energy independent.
Credits© Crosscut, Published 7/30/21
Deeply Rooted
Production Team: Beatriz Costa Lima, Jen Dev , David Quantic, Amy Mahardy, Shaminder Dulai