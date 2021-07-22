Poster of Deeply Rooted video series
Video

Deeply Rooted

Exploring environmental justice in a changing Washington.

Deeply Rooted

What's in a name?

Season
1
 /
Episode
4
 /
Video duration
7 min 29 s

Much of our natural landscape still bears evidence of colonization in the names. Some of our most beloved places, such as Mount Rainier, serve as reminders of injustices committed against Indigenous communities. While fixing history goes beyond giving these spaces new titles, acknowledging Native languages and names is an important first step.

More series from Crosscut