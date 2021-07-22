More series from Crosscut
What's in a name?
Much of our natural landscape still bears evidence of colonization in the names. Some of our most beloved places, such as Mount Rainier, serve as reminders of injustices committed against Indigenous communities. While fixing history goes beyond giving these spaces new titles, acknowledging Native languages and names is an important first step.
Published 7/23/21
