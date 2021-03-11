More Series from Crosscut
Hidden Barriers
Bias, prejudice and discrimination pervade our health care systems. Explore the issues and meet the stakeholders attempting to change that.
Diversity at U.S. medical schools has barely improved in 40 years
Diversity at U.S. medical schools has barely inched forward in the past 40 years, and underrepresented students still face countless barriers to getting a medical degree. Crosscut investigates the roadblocks to access, progress and what Washington schools are trying to do about it.
Production Team: Jen Dev , Shaminder Dulai, Amy Mahardy, Starla Sampaco