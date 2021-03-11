poster for hidden barriers
Video

Hidden Barriers

Bias, prejudice and discrimination pervade our health care systems. Explore the issues and meet the stakeholders attempting to change that.

Hidden Barriers

Diversity at U.S. medical schools has barely improved in 40 years

Season
1
 /
Episode
6
 /
Video duration
8 min 14 s

Diversity at U.S. medical schools has barely inched forward in the past 40 years, and underrepresented students still face countless barriers to getting a medical degree. Crosscut investigates the roadblocks to access, progress and what Washington schools are trying to do about it.

More Series from Crosscut