Bias, prejudice and discrimination pervade our health care systems. Explore the issues and meet the stakeholders attempting to change that.
How the demographics of clinical trials can hurt people of color
Medical research in the U.S. has a dark history, particularly when it comes to the Black community. This has led many in communities of color to distrust the institution of medicine. Across the nation, 60% of Americans as a whole said they will get a COVID-19 vaccine. But, among Black people, that number drops to 42%, compared with 83% of Asians, 63% of Latinx, and 61% of white adults, according to the Pew Research Center. Crosscut investigates what that means for research and treatment, and why representation matters when it comes to clinical studies.
