Bias, prejudice and discrimination pervade our health care systems. Explore the issues and meet the stakeholders attempting to change that.
How racism directly threatens our public health
After the resurgence of Black Lives Matter protests in 2020, many declared racism a public health crisis. So what exactly does that mean? Scientists now say that, in addition to socioeconomic factors, the constant stress of racism slowly takes a toll on a cellular level. And that can explain some of the pandemic-related health care disparities in our community.
Published 3/26/21
Production Team: Jen Dev , Shaminder Dulai, Amy Mahardy, Starla Sampaco