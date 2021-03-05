poster for hidden barriers
Hidden Barriers

Bias, prejudice and discrimination pervade our health care systems. Explore the issues and meet the stakeholders attempting to change that.

Why diversity is important among WA doctors and health care providers

In Washington state, as with much of the country, physician demographics don't reflect the communities they serve, which leads to worse outcomes for patients. Unfortunately, at the rate things are progressing, experts say we may never have a physician pool truly representative of the general population.

