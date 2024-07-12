From a Bellingham backyard to YouTube’s ​​​​​​​“Hot Ones”

Funky’s Hot Sauce Factory began as a passion project for owner Matthew Mini, who started crafting sauces for friends and family using peppers grown in his own backyard garden. As the years passed, this hobby blossomed into a full-fledged business, and Funky’s has gained plenty of recognition for its hand-crafted hot sauces. Winning the top prize at the Screaming Mimi Awards and being featured on the popular show Hot Ones has further cemented Funky’s reputation in the hot sauce community. Sporting a brand name bestowed by his bandmates due to his funk-inspired rock guitar playing, Mini is never short on creative inspiration. No matter what, he stays committed to his core values of always producing great-tasting, well-balanced sauce with loads of flavor that are beyond just heat.

This episode's Pro Tip: How to ferment peppers like a champ at home.