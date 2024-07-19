Made There
Made There features small business owners and their stories of creating local craft, food, and beverage products that celebrate the Pacific Northwest. 

 

Botanical teas brewing in Whatcom County

Scout Urling blended a degree in pre-medicine, the study of herbalism and her love of plants to create Flying Bird Botanicals.

At Flying Bird Botanicals, Scout Urling is driven by her love of plants, herbalism and enjoying a delicious cup either in peaceful solitude or in the luxury of friends. With a degree in pre-medicine and her study of phytotherapy through travel, apprenticeships and independent research, Scout sources the freshest, highest-quality botanicals to craft her unique and flavorful tea blends. Flying Bird Botanicals is proud to support Whatcom County farmers and works hard to build meaningful relationships that help ensure a stronger community and a delicious cup for all.

This episode's Pro Tip: How to brew a flavorful cup of traditional matcha at home.