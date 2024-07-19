Botanical teas brewing in Whatcom County

At Flying Bird Botanicals, Scout Urling is driven by her love of plants, herbalism and enjoying a delicious cup either in peaceful solitude or in the luxury of friends. With a degree in pre-medicine and her study of phytotherapy through travel, apprenticeships and independent research, Scout sources the freshest, highest-quality botanicals to craft her unique and flavorful tea blends. Flying Bird Botanicals is proud to support Whatcom County farmers and works hard to build meaningful relationships that help ensure a stronger community and a delicious cup for all.

This episode's Pro Tip: How to brew a flavorful cup of traditional matcha at home.