Calypso Kitchen’s Sarah Chan is a food ambassador

Originally from Trinidad and Tobago, Sarah Chan sees herself as a food ambassador, introducing the area to rich Caribbean flavors and spices that she serves to her community through both her business and her nonprofit, PNW Plateful, which tackles food insecurity.

Chan’s passion for cooking comes from her upbringing. As a young child, she was at her grandmother’s side in the kitchen, watching her create amazing dishes from produce grown in her backyard. When Chan creates a meal from flavors such as curry, cardamom, scotch bonnet peppers or culantro, she hopes you can taste a little bit of home in every bite.

This episode’s Pro Tip: how to make a quick and easy Trinidadian Fruit Chow.