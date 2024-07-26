Made There
Made There features small business owners and their stories of creating local craft, food, and beverage products that celebrate the Pacific Northwest. 

 

How Fairhaven’s Babygreens is bringing the outside in

Season
3
 /
Episode
3
 /
Video duration
6 min 52 s

At his Bellingham-area shop, Nick Meza’s goal is to make plant ownership accessible to all — regardless of how green your thumb may be.

Nick Meza has found a way to bring the outside in with his plant-centered business: a place for people to gather and experience the beauty and tranquility of both flora and fauna without leaving Bellingham. At his shop Babygreens, Meza has cultivated a philosophy of bringing nature indoors, making plant ownership accessible to everyone. No matter the space or circumstance, Meza is ready to introduce you to the perfect plant to take home, regardless of how green your thumb may be.

This episode's Pro Tip: How to repot your plant the right way.