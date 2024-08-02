Mo's Parlor crafts a whimsical world of cosplay

Cosplay, a combination of the words “costume” and “play,” is a performance art and hobby in which participants, called cosplayers, dress up as characters from their favorite fictional work. Mo Green – a cosplayer, foam-smith, costume and prop builder – believes that all bodies deserve to be in cosplay. Green travels the globe to conventions and hosts cosplay tutorials and workshops, crafting whimsically awesome costumes for everyone to enjoy. Whether your inspiration is from anime, cartoons, comic books, TV, movies or your own original characters, this art form will allow you a touch of escape and fantasy that you didn’t know you needed.

This episode's Pro Tip: Learn the basics of prop crafting with foam.