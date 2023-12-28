Nick on the Rocks
Nick on the Rocks

From mysterious canyons carved by ancient floods to the hidden remains of massive volcanic eruptions, join Nick Zentner, senior geology lecturer at Central Washington University, as he criss-crosses Washington unearthing the untold stories of the state’s most beautiful landscapes.

Big Four Mountain

Season
5
 /
Episode
4
 /
Video duration
5 min 39 s

How did the slabs of Big Four Mountain end up with nearly vertical layers?

Special thanks to Central Washington University as the original creator and collaborator for Nick on the Rocks.

