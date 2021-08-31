Bigger than a coffee shop, Part 2

Mikayla Weary has been community organizing since the sixth grade. Now a 17-year-old Mikayla Weary is the president of Black Coffee NW. Darnesha Weary, owner of the shop, intentionally gave her daughter a title of power so she can walk into a space and be a stakeholder of Black Coffee. Mikayla Weary says working in the position has opened her eyes to how power structures play out in the corporate workspace. “I've learned in America titles mean everything and Black people usually don't get the big titles, but they do the work,” Mikayla Weary said. They hope by hiring more youth they can provide more opportunities to diversify the coffee industry.