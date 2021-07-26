In a turbulent world where few constants remain, there is one we all rely on: food. Even as our relationship with food changes, it brings us comfort, helps us connect with our traditions and literally keeps us going. Dining — in, out, at home, on the go — exists so we can gather with others and celebrate. Now in a time of crisis and shutdowns in the restaurant industry and beyond, we will explore how food becomes a mechanism for survival and expression. By taking a deep look at our plates and how the food we love gets there, we’ll learn how a city is eating, growing and cooking its way through troubling times, one meal at a time.