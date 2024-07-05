Out & Back with Alison Mariella Désir
Video

Alison Mariella Désir explores the Pacific Northwest with the change-makers who are reclaiming space, creating awareness and delivering access for the health and well-being of BIPOC communities in the region.

Reclaiming recreational spaces for BIPOC communities

Season
2
 /
Episode
9
 /
Video duration
26 min 28 s

Alison Mariella Désir bucks expectations as she explores outdoor activities that have historically been inaccessible to people of color.

Guarded by membership fees, expensive equipment, land restrictions and discriminatory rules and regulations both historic and present, representation and diverse perspectives have long been missing from conversations concerning the outdoors. These barriers have prevented marginalized communities from getting outside and partaking in activities.

Alison Mariella Désir explores the Pacific Northwest with change-makers who are reclaiming space in the outdoors and creating opportunities for BIPOC communities in the region to find joy and healing. In this special episode, she provides important historical context as she goes birdwatching, horseback riding and swimming with BIPOC guides.