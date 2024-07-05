Reclaiming recreational spaces for BIPOC communities

Guarded by membership fees, expensive equipment, land restrictions and discriminatory rules and regulations both historic and present, representation and diverse perspectives have long been missing from conversations concerning the outdoors. These barriers have prevented marginalized communities from getting outside and partaking in activities.

Alison Mariella Désir explores the Pacific Northwest with change-makers who are reclaiming space in the outdoors and creating opportunities for BIPOC communities in the region to find joy and healing. In this special episode, she provides important historical context as she goes birdwatching, horseback riding and swimming with BIPOC guides.