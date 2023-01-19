Welcome to the 2023 Legislative Tracker for Washington State.
We want to help you follow important proposals this session in the Washington Legislature.
We’ll continue updating this bill tracker throughout the rest of the session, which is scheduled to end on April 23. March 8 is the deadline for this legislative session’s policy bills to pass out of their house of origin. We’ve given each bill a stoplight code: Green means the bill appears to be still alive. Yellow means its future is in question. Red means we believe the measure is dead for this year.
But beware of zombie bills 🧟 — legislation related to the budget does not have a deadline. That means that even if a bill appears dead, it could come back to life if lawmakers decide that it’s tied to the budget. Here’s the complete legislative deadline calendar.
If you notice we're not tracking a bill that you think should be included, we want to hear from you! Send us the bill number and why you think it’s important in the form below. ⬇️
Follow the policies that matter most to you
FAQ
This year is an odd year — 2023 — which means that the Legislative session will last 105 days. (Even years are "short sessions" that last 60 days.) This years' session launched January 9 and will end April 23.
Get familiar with the Washington State Legislature's website. The main page lists the day's schedule, including hearings and floor sessions.
If you’re looking to watch the Legislature in action, every committee meeting, floor session, press conference and special event during the session will be broadcast at TVW.org.
Testifying can be done remotely, in person or by leaving a comment directly on a bill by using this form.
In you want to attend committee hearings in person this year, check out the committee schedules on committee pages on the legislative website. You’ll be able to sign up to testify before the meeting begins, but not everyone who signs up will have time to talk.
Instructions for testifying remotely can be found on the legislative website.
The Legislature has a Bill Information page. The more you already know about the bill, the easier it will be to find. Here are some tips:
Search for bills by topic, by sponsor, by date of introduction and, of course, by bill number, if you already know it. All numbers for bills in the House of Representatives start with “HB,” and all numbers for those in the Senate start with “SB.”
Warning: Bill names and topic descriptions are often cryptic, so you may need to use your detective skills to find a specific bill. The bill numbers are listed on committee agendas, so if you know a bill is going to be heard soon, scan the committee agenda. If you can’t find a bill, call the committee staff listed on the committee page or call your lawmaker’s office for help. They are public employees, which means they work for you and will be glad to help.
Once you find the bill page you're interested in, you can see which committee the bill has been referred to, a detailed history of its progress and its current status in the Legislature. You can also click "comment on this bill" on the right to submit written comments to legislators.
The actual text of the bill isn’t always the best way to gain an understanding of its content and intent, but other documents on this page can help, including the “bill analysis” under “bill reports.”
Start at this hub page. From there, choose a category and you'll find schedules, agendas and documents for House and Senate committees. Committee pages also list which lawmakers serve on the committee, who staffs the committee and how to reach them.