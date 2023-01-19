We’ll continue updating this bill tracker throughout the rest of the session, which is scheduled to end on April 23. March 8 is the deadline for this legislative session’s policy bills to pass out of their house of origin. We’ve given each bill a stoplight code: Green means the bill appears to be still alive. Yellow means its future is in question. Red means we believe the measure is dead for this year.

But beware of zombie bills 🧟 — legislation related to the budget does not have a deadline. That means that even if a bill appears dead, it could come back to life if lawmakers decide that it’s tied to the budget. Here’s the complete legislative deadline calendar.

If you notice we're not tracking a bill that you think should be included, we want to hear from you! Send us the bill number and why you think it’s important in the form below. ⬇️