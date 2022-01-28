For 2022, we wanted to help you track the policies that matter most to you.

Feb. 15 is the deadline for this legislative session’s policy bills to pass out of their house of origin. Bills related to the budget do not have a deadline, so even if a bill appears dead, it could come back to life later, if lawmakers decide it’s tied to the budget. Here’s the complete legislative deadline calendar .

We’ll continue updating this bill tracker for the rest of the session, which is scheduled to end March 10. We’ve given each bill a color code: Green means the bill is still alive or appears to be. Yellow means its future is in question for this session. Red means we believe the measure is dead for this year.

If you think we should be tracking other bills that aren’t included in our tracker, please email us the bill number and why you think it’s significant.