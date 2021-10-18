ballots

Seattle & King County Voter Guide 2021

Important voting information:

  • You should get your ballot in the mail as early as two weeks before the election. Check your registration here.
  • You can register online or through the mail until Oct. 25.
  • Washington state also allows same-day registration, in person, up to and including Election Day

For more information, see the FAQ below.

Get the latest in election news

In the weeks leading up to each election, this newsletter gives context on the races, candidates and more. 

FAQs & Voting 101

Methodology

Who is involved in this round of election reporting at Crosscut?

News and politics editor Donna Gordon Blankinship and reporters David Kroman and Melissa Santos.

The questions we asked candidates came from you, the voters. 

When we debuted Crosscut’s Seattle and King County Voter Guide ahead of the August primary, we wanted local voters at the heart of it. That’s why we asked you for your questions about housing and homelessness, policing, public safety, taxes and urban planning, which we sent directly to the candidates who are seeking your vote.

After Seattle and King County voters narrowed the choices, Crosscut’s audience engagement team collected a second round of reader questions for candidates running for Seattle mayor, city council and city attorney. More than 200 people sent in their suggestions and we picked the most popular questions and themes and passed them along to the candidates. Their answers are featured in the issues section of this voter guide.

While we can’t tell you who to vote for, we want to get you the information you need to decide which candidate best aligns with your values. 

