January 15, 2017 by David Kroman If you’d told Pastor Reggie Witherspoon in 1987, back when he first heard the call of God to start a place of worship, that one…

January 17, 2017 by Michelle Ranken Here’s something to wrap your brain around: Washington state, one of the nation’s foremost tech hubs, has historically only offered computer science as an elective…

January 19, 2017 by Tom James The legislative session is getting into high gear, with Republican control of the state Senate playing a big role in how lawmakers and the governor…

January 18, 2017 by Knute Berger Basketball, hockey fans and taxpayers, should be rejoicing that the effort to get a viable arena in Seattle is back to square one. Namely, that…

January 17, 2017 by Chetanya Robinson On a chilly Saturday morning, more than a dozen volunteers helped set up a tent city for the homeless in a new spot: the University…

January 16, 2017 by Benjamin Hunter On Friday, January 13, public officials, school children, the faithful and members of the public gathered at Mount Zion Baptist Church in Seattle for a celebration…

January 20, 2017 by Tim Sheldon In this great state of ours, where so many people have so many diverse interests, there is one thing we can count on to unite…

January 19, 2017 by Adiel Kaplan/InvestigateWest Should the state of Washington raise money for schools by taxing companies that contribute to climate change? That’s what Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is advocating. Wrangling…

January 16, 2017 by Tom James Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson, with backing from some Republicans as well as by fellow Democrat Gov. Jay Inslee, is embarking on a new push to abolish…

January 17, 2017 by Tom James One King County legislator is working on a plan that could dramatically change the conversation around heroin and addiction treatment in Seattle, by short-circuiting any…

January 17, 2017 by David Kroman Ride-hailing giant Uber is suing Seattle in an attempt to stop the city's rollout of a first-of-its-kind chance for drivers to unionize. The lawsuit argues…

January 17, 2017 by Joan Crooks There isn’t really a way around it — the 2016 national election was a big change for our country’s political calculus. President-Elect Donald Trump has…

January 19, 2017 by David Kroman In a complaint filed against the city of Seattle and the Washington State Department of Transportation today, two women with a history of homelessness allege…