In this great state of ours, where so many people have so many diverse interests, there is one thing we can count on to unite…
January 20, 2017
The legislative session is getting into high gear, with Republican control of the state Senate playing a big role in how lawmakers and the governor…
January 19, 2017
On Inauguration Day, the sun will rise and set even for #NeverTrump residents of the Northwest. Hopefully. And sometime Saturday, workers at Seattle’s Second Avenue…
January 20, 2017
Should the state of Washington raise money for schools by taxing companies that contribute to climate change? That’s what Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is advocating. Wrangling…
January 19, 2017
Lawmakers convince. They cajole and coerce, and sometimes even cooperate. This year, though, mostly they've been doing a lot of waiting — as Democratic legislators…
January 20, 2017
A recent communication from Seattle’s public schools has met sharp criticism from parents and public officials who found it threatening to their kids. In an…
January 20, 2017
In a year when election outcomes shocked many people in the polling industry into self-reflection, Seattle pollster Stuart Elway came out feeling pretty good. Elway,…
January 23, 2017
As provocative Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulos entertained a crowd in a University of Washington lecture hall Friday night, protesters and supporters clashed outside. In the melee,…
January 24, 2017
In a complaint filed against the city of Seattle and the Washington State Department of Transportation today, two women with a history of homelessness allege…
January 19, 2017
At a moment in time when so many fear a possible rolling back of progress on social issues, Donald Byrd, nationally respected choreographer and artistic director…
January 19, 2017
If President Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress make good on their promises to completely repeal the Affordable Care Act, there may be little recourse…
January 23, 2017
Two of Washington state’s radical small-government lawmakers will soon be taking leading roles in shaping national environmental policy. To fill temporary positions with the Environmental…
January 24, 2017
Six months after Emily Kight got insurance through Washington’s Health Benefit Exchange, set up as a part of the Affordable Care Act or Obamacare, she…
January 24, 2017
Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant promised Tuesday to propose legislation that would require all federal agencies to obtain council approval before installing surveillance equipment. The ordinance,…
January 24, 2017
This story originally appeared in High Country News. Since its launch in 2014, Never Alone, the first video game drawing on Indigenous culture, has been…
January 24, 2017
