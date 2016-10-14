Quantcast
Could Trump kill Washington’s public media?

As Trump targets ‘sanctuary cities,’ Seattle plans budget cuts

Just hours after President Donald Trump revealed an executive order that threatened to punish so-called “sanctuary cities,” Mayor Ed Murray delivered a bold statement, feet from…
David Kroman

by

Inside Inslee’s carbon tax: A gift for king coal

 OLYMPIA — For years, protecting the climate has been Gov. Jay Inslee’s signature issue. And his 2017 legislative agenda is keyed heavily to passing a…
1470852598

by

Stop that plane: The frantic race to halt a deportation

When Courtney Gregoire read about the chaos unfolding in New York’s John F. Kennedy airport Saturday morning, she began to wonder how President Donald Trump’s…
David Kroman

by

Art buffs vs. park preservationists — can we all get along?

Seattle’s Volunteer Park, one of the city’s signature gems, has become a development battleground. Such fights in Seattle frequently pit developers against preservationists, but the…
Knute_Berger_0212_

by

Protesters descend on SeaTac to decry Trump’s immigration ban

The abrupt ban on immigration from seven Muslim nations hit Washington state Saturday, with an unconfirmed number of foreign nationals being detained at Sea-Tac Airport.…
(© Matt Mills McKnight for Casey Family Programs)

by

Councilmember O’Brien passes on a run for mayor

Last September, Councilmember Mike O’Brien asked if Mayor Ed Murray would meet him for a beer at Poquito’s, off Pike Street. The mayor, according to…
David Kroman

by

Senate Democrats promise to pick a fight

Call it a slow-motion fistfight. Senate Democrats promised Thursday that they will try to take advantage a temporary tie in the state legislature created by…
(© Matt Mills McKnight for Casey Family Programs)

by

King County to host legal consumption sites for addicts

King County Executive Dow Constantine and Seattle Mayor Ed Murray are officially endorsing a tactic for curbing opiate use that’s so uncharted in this country…
David Kroman

by

The media and Trump: What the Nazis can teach us

We’re in a “post-factual” world, a phenomenon embraced by the Trump administration from Day One when White House spokespeople blatantly lied to the press and…
Knute_Berger_0212_

by

5 things to do in Seattle this weekend

SHOT This season opener for Spectrum Dance Theater takes on the subject of police shootings.  I went in thinking the work would focus on the…
florangela-conrado-1

by and

Flag burning: Is Trump resistance going too far?

Around the intersection the faces were grim, and strangely quiet. Minutes earlier, the marchers had been loud, rowdy in the performative, almost rote way protests…
(© Matt Mills McKnight for Casey Family Programs)

by

A Northwest medical mystery — and the hunt for answers

It’s a mystery that has vexed medical researchers for years: Why some people’s immune systems misfire, attacking their own bodies. This type of misfire is…
image1

by

Legislature’s school debate lurches into gear

The state’s school funding debate managed to lurch forward last week, as Senate Republicans released a long-awaited education plan just as their Democratic counterparts unsuccessfully…
(© Matt Mills McKnight for Casey Family Programs)

by

Washington will take a swing at Trump’s order

In a new legal challenge to President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration, state Attorney General Bob Ferguson is asking a federal court to declare…
(© Matt Mills McKnight for Casey Family Programs)

by

Could Trump kill Washington’s public media?

Within hours of Donald Trump’s inauguration, rumors were already swirling that he was going to stanch government support for public media. Among PBS and NPR devotees, it…
David Kroman

by

Fight ‘alternative facts’: Build a center for public media

Editors’ note: This guest opinion advocates for a center that could be of benefit to Crosscut, its sister organization KCTS 9 public television and their parent…

by

City: Next time homeless are cleared, they will get notice

The city Tuesday unveiled proposed new protocols for addressing so-called unsanctioned homeless encampments — tent dwellings, sometimes home to dozens, scattered across the city. It’s…
David Kroman

by

How former Seahawk Ricardo Lockette got religion on science

Science saves lives. That's the message former Seahawk Ricardo Lockette brought to a recent summit on science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education in Washington…
Michelle Ranken Headshot

by

Lawmakers look at ending carte blanche for police

This may be the year that Washington state’s unique law overprotecting police when they use deadly force is brought in line with those of other…
John Perkins pix

by

