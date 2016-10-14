Crosscut.com

Immigrants rush to win citizenship before Trump takes power

Politics

More

Culture

More

Tech

More

Features
More

Commentary
More

mossback
More

Homeless in Seattle
More

Tiny houses: A big help for the homeless

Margaret Pitka, age 41, was napping inside her tent near downtown when she was fatally shot by a gunman who fired through her tent flap.…
SEATTLE, WA - Feb 25: Sharon Lee, Executive Director of the Low Income Housing Institute at the Denny Park apartments. Photo by Ron Wurzer

by

Busting the myth of two Washingtons

In the wake of the election, some would tear Washington state asunder. The returns showed a deep red-blue divide between rural and urban areas, as…
Knute_Berger_0212_

by

Washington dawdles as megaquake looms

Back in the summer of 2015, an article on “The Really Big One” in the New Yorker had just captured national and Northwest attention with its…

by

A visit to Seattle’s most controversial homeless camp

When Mayor Ed Murray announced his plans to open three new homeless encampments throughout Seattle 18 months ago, the strongest opposition came out of the usually…
1

by

7 minutes down: Police shot a man, then let him bleed

Che Taylor lay bleeding on the pavement for seven minutes without medical attention after Seattle police officers shot him last Feb. 21. For at least three…
David Kroman

by

Will Washington Republicans sell out to Trump?

By all accounts, there is a battle raging over the direction of Donald Trump’s presidency. On one side is the Republican establishment, led by incoming…
Chris Vance.

by

Divided, police reform advocates push dueling initiatives

After an initiative to change Washington’s law on prosecuting police officers for the use of deadly force fell short of the 250,000 signatures it needed…
David Kroman

by

State: Longview coal terminal not ready for prime time

This story was produced by OPB/EarthFix. Washington State Commissioner of Public Lands Peter Goldmark announced Tuesday he will deny a sublease request for the coal export…
Cassandra Profita

by

Searching for hope after a hard year

A few days after Christmas, the neighbors discarded their tree in the alley. An unsheared Fraser Fir with a pointer-finger top, a rat’s nest bottom…
Katy Sewall

by

The fight for a Washington income tax lives on

Looking back on 2016, there was one low-key but significant political event — in a year packed with political events — that deserves more attention:…
paul-g

by

In Trump’s America, Seattle workers can lead

Within the local labor movement, we often joke that they should move AFL-CIO headquarters from D.C. to Seattle, because this is where workers have learned…

by

5 things to do in Seattle this weekend

14/48: The World’s Quickest Theater Festival The start of the year is always a good time for anything that pushes the limit because we’re all…
florangela-conrado-1

by and

On police reform, city must reckon with unions

There’s no way around it: When it comes to reform, the City of Seattle must deal with the police unions. That was Judge James Robart’s…
David Kroman

by

5 things to watch in Olympia this year (besides education funding)

Last Thursday, just before 10:30 in the morning, Washington State Sen. Christine Rolfes, D-Bainbridge Island, uttered what may become the watchword of the coming legislative…

by

Immigrants rush to win citizenship before Trump takes power

Early on a December Sunday, hundreds of aspiring U.S. citizens filled a common room at North Seattle College. Some had left their homes in different…
profile

by

Immigrants rush to win citizenship before Trump takes power

Early on a December Sunday, hundreds of aspiring U.S. citizens filled a common room at North Seattle College. Some had left their homes in different…
profile

by

5 things to watch in Olympia this year (besides education funding)

Last Thursday, just before 10:30 in the morning, Washington State Sen. Christine Rolfes, D-Bainbridge Island, uttered what may become the watchword of the coming legislative…

by

A new, safer way to monitor the warming oceans

As the Earth warms with climate change, more than 90 percent of that heat is stored in the ocean, so it’s important for scientists to…
image1

by

Searching for hope after a hard year

A few days after Christmas, the neighbors discarded their tree in the alley. An unsheared Fraser Fir with a pointer-finger top, a rat’s nest bottom…
Katy Sewall

by

The fight for a Washington income tax lives on

Looking back on 2016, there was one low-key but significant political event — in a year packed with political events — that deserves more attention:…
paul-g

by

7 minutes down: Police shot a man, then let him bleed

Che Taylor lay bleeding on the pavement for seven minutes without medical attention after Seattle police officers shot him last Feb. 21. For at least three…
David Kroman

by

A visit to Seattle’s most controversial homeless camp

When Mayor Ed Murray announced his plans to open three new homeless encampments throughout Seattle 18 months ago, the strongest opposition came out of the usually…
1

by

5 things to do in Seattle this weekend

14/48: The World’s Quickest Theater Festival The start of the year is always a good time for anything that pushes the limit because we’re all…
florangela-conrado-1

by and

On police reform, city must reckon with unions

There’s no way around it: When it comes to reform, the City of Seattle must deal with the police unions. That was Judge James Robart’s…
David Kroman

by

State: Longview coal terminal not ready for prime time

This story was produced by OPB/EarthFix. Washington State Commissioner of Public Lands Peter Goldmark announced Tuesday he will deny a sublease request for the coal export…
Cassandra Profita

by

Divided, police reform advocates push dueling initiatives

After an initiative to change Washington’s law on prosecuting police officers for the use of deadly force fell short of the 250,000 signatures it needed…
David Kroman

by

Tiny houses: A big help for the homeless

Margaret Pitka, age 41, was napping inside her tent near downtown when she was fatally shot by a gunman who fired through her tent flap.…
SEATTLE, WA - Feb 25: Sharon Lee, Executive Director of the Low Income Housing Institute at the Denny Park apartments. Photo by Ron Wurzer

by

Will Washington Republicans sell out to Trump?

By all accounts, there is a battle raging over the direction of Donald Trump’s presidency. On one side is the Republican establishment, led by incoming…
Chris Vance.

by

Busting the myth of two Washingtons

In the wake of the election, some would tear Washington state asunder. The returns showed a deep red-blue divide between rural and urban areas, as…
Knute_Berger_0212_

by

Washington dawdles as megaquake looms

Back in the summer of 2015, an article on “The Really Big One” in the New Yorker had just captured national and Northwest attention with its…

by