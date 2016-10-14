Quantcast
Stop that plane: The frantic race to halt a deportation

When Courtney Gregoire read about the chaos unfolding in New York’s John F. Kennedy airport Saturday morning, she began to wonder how President Donald Trump’s…
David Kroman

by

The media and Trump: What the Nazis can teach us

We’re in a “post-factual” world, a phenomenon embraced by the Trump administration from Day One when White House spokespeople blatantly lied to the press and…
by

Protesters descend on SeaTac to decry Trump’s immigration ban

The abrupt ban on immigration from seven Muslim nations hit Washington state Saturday, with an unconfirmed number of foreign nationals being detained at Sea-Tac Airport.…
by

King County to host legal consumption sites for addicts

King County Executive Dow Constantine and Seattle Mayor Ed Murray are officially endorsing a tactic for curbing opiate use that’s so uncharted in this country…
David Kroman

by

A Northwest medical mystery — and the hunt for answers

It’s a mystery that has vexed medical researchers for years: Why some people’s immune systems misfire, attacking their own bodies. This type of misfire is…
by

I’m a Republican, and I’m joining the protests

On Saturday morning over coffee I read a summary of Donald Trump’s executive order regarding refugees and immigrants. Then I read the order itself. And…
by

How former Seahawk Ricardo Lockette got religion on science

Science saves lives. That's the message former Seahawk Ricardo Lockette brought to a recent summit on science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education in Washington…
by

Could Trump kill Washington’s public media?

Within hours of Donald Trump’s inauguration, rumors were already swirling that he was going to stanch government support for public media. Among PBS and NPR devotees, it…
David Kroman

by

Washington will take a swing at Trump’s order

In a new legal challenge to President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration, state Attorney General Bob Ferguson is asking a federal court to declare…
by

Legislature’s school debate lurches into gear

The state’s school funding debate managed to lurch forward last week, as Senate Republicans released a long-awaited education plan just as their Democratic counterparts unsuccessfully…
by

Fight ‘alternative facts’: Build a center for public media

Editors' note: This guest opinion advocates for a center that could be of benefit to Crosscut, its sister organization KCTS 9 public television and their parent…

by

Lawmakers look at ending carte blanche for police

This may be the year that Washington state’s unique law overprotecting police when they use deadly force is brought in line with those of other…
by

City: Next time homeless are cleared, they will get notice

The city Tuesday unveiled proposed new protocols for addressing so-called unsanctioned homeless encampments — tent dwellings, sometimes home to dozens, scattered across the city. It’s…
David Kroman

by

Murray pushes ‘most important legislation’ yet

Surrounded by elected officials, staffers and community members with sometimes widely diverging views, Mayor Ed Murray today unveiled a legislative suite of police accountability proposals that he…
David Kroman

by

Seattle judge blocks Trump’s immigration ban

When Judge James Robart announced this afternoon that he would be ruling from the bench, the crowd gathered in his Seattle courtroom held its collective…
by

Turning away refugees can be a death sentence

In May of 1939, more than 900 Jewish refugees, many of them women and children, left Hamburg aboard the MS St. Louis for a two-week voyage to…
by

Che Taylor inquest: A search for closure

The inquest into the police shooting of Che Taylor, killed in the passenger doorway of a white Ford Taurus near Lake City Way last February,…
David Kroman

by

Take my gun: Bill aims to stop suicides

State lawmakers are looking at a bill to let Washingtonians experiencing depression or suicidal thoughts voluntarily block themselves from buying a gun — and get…
by

5 things to do this weekend

International Dumpling Crawl Because carbs are comfort food and some of us prefer these kind of edible marvels. Seattle’s treasure of a museum, the Wing…
by and

State Senate and EPA: Can Doug Ericksen balance it all?

The Trump administration has already directly affected Washington’s lawmakers in at least one way: Wednesday, the state Senate found itself waiting on Washington, D.C. Or,…
by

Editors' note: This guest opinion advocates for a center that could be of benefit to Crosscut, its sister organization KCTS 9 public television and their parent…

