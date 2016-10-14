Crosscut.com

New Year 2017 in verse: With Trump at the head

Seattle’s best new building of 2016 is a total dump

We will soon have a couple of spectacular new additions to Seattle’s skyline. One is The Mark, a quirky, angular tower being built by the…
Mark_Hinshaw08_3

Homeless crisis 2016: How the city responded and what it plans next

As Mayor Ed Murray will often remind the public, Seattle is not unique among West Coast cities when it comes to homelessness. While the country…
David Kroman

5 creative works that offered hope in 2016

As we close out 2016, Crosscut has asked members of the local community to present their thoughts on the year. Below, artist, poet, attorney, and…
maxresdefault

Everything sucks, Seattle 2016 edition

Donald Trump. Brexit. Syria. For many of us, this was the worst year ever. There were terror attacks, countless tragedies, police shootings and natural disasters.…
Cambria Roth

The best local art and film of 2016

As we close out 2016, Crosscut has asked members of the local community to present their thoughts on the year. Below, Seattle Art Museum CEO Kimerly Rorschach…
sam_kim_final_lo-4

Belles of the wrecking ball: Meet 2016’s Heritage Turkeys

For 2016, here’s a “basket of deplorables": our annual collection of failures, crimes and bad behavior when it comes to protecting — or rather, not…
Knute_Berger_0212_

Police reform in 2016: A look back at Seattle’s efforts

When Seattle Police Chief Kathleen O’Toole sat with Michelle Obama at President Obama’s final State of the Union address last January, she set a bar for…
David Kroman

Mossback mania: Knute Berger’s best columns of 2016

As a newcomer to Seattle not very long ago, I asked around for suggestions on what I should read that would help me get my head…
Greg Hanscom, formerly of Grist, Urbanite, and High Country News.

An astoundingly dark recap of 2016’s animal news and videos

Like many people, we here at Crosscut tempered the year’s barrage of bad news by turning to animal videos and stories on occasion. We published several…

5 things to do this holiday weekend

The Untitled Kondabolu Brothers Project This has been an especially crappy, crappy year. So how about getting your laugh on with Seattle’s favorite comedian Hari…
Nicole_Capozziello

New Year 2017 in verse: With Trump at the head

Trumpocalypse is here, it's real — unless it's merely Trump d'l'oeil — though Brooks and Krugman may decry a Prez who's not their kind of…
Dan Chasan

Best of 2016: Everett is Trump’s kind of town

In 2004, Sen. John Kerry, the Democratic presidential nominee, rallied a crowd of mostly white, working class supporters at what is now Everett’s Xfinity Arena.…
Peter Jackson (1)

Best of 2016: Seattle’s all-female football team — This isn’t the lingerie league

On Aug. 22, 2013, Toakase Tukutau was about to hit the rugby field at Kansas State University in Manhattan, Kansas, where she was awaiting acceptance.…
Cambria Roth

Best of 2016: The roots of Seattle’s homeless crisis

This is the first in a three-part series about the region’s homelessness crisis. In the middle of the night on March 20, 1970, an arsonist…
sinan demirel

Best of 2016: The making of a burlesque dancer

I’m standing on a darkened stage in fishnets and heels with a rainbow fish windsock strapped to my ass, thinking that in 3 minutes and…
Reagan-Jackson-Global-Women

Best of 2016: The hard fall of Seattle’s first Somali police officer

His name was up in lights: Mohamed Said, Seattle’s first Somali police officer. There he is in photos, arm in arm with Police Chief Kathleen…
David Kroman

Best of 2016: Exacting revenge for the West Seattle tree massacre

Cold-blooded revenge is seldom the proper motivation for setting urban policy. But it may be time for Seattle leaders to make an exception. A group of West Seattle…
moi

Best of 2016: Washington’s lead poisoning problem, explained

The city of Flint, Michigan is in the midst of a major public health crisis, following the discovery of widespread lead poisoning in children. Given…
moi

