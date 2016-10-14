Puget Sound’s ticking nuclear time bomb In September of 1980, routine maintenance work on a U.S. Air Force Titan II missile near Damascus, Arkansas, became a life-and-death crisis. The trouble started…

January 10, 2017 by Glen Milner In September of 1980, routine maintenance work on a U.S. Air Force Titan II missile near Damascus, Arkansas, became a life-and-death crisis. The trouble started…

January 10, 2017 by Knute Berger Our city politics might have a nasty streak, and our national political scene feels very, well, un-Seattle, to say the least. But Trump or no…

January 11, 2017 by Tess Riski Amid all the changes in Seattle, one group of West Seattleites is determined to save a small green patch that characterizes their neighborhood. They call…

January 10, 2017 by David Kroman Angered by a seven-minute gap between when Che Taylor was shot by police and when he received CPR, Councilmember Kshama Sawant is calling for Seattle…

January 10, 2017 by Tom James An agreement, then a last-minute snub: That’s what Democrats allege took place last week during negotiations over the state’s school funding crisis. Republican legislators skipped…

January 13, 2017 by Jessica Finn Coven and Samuel Assefa Seattle is recognized around the world as a leader in addressing climate change. We were one of the first cities in the nation to embrace…

January 12, 2017 by Praphanit Doowa At a time when the news about the news is often discouraging, with buy-outs and layoffs continuing at local media outlets, there have been a…

January 11, 2017 by Samantha Larson Environmentalists are celebrating the recent news that Peter Goldmark, Washington State's public lands commissioner, decided against leasing state-owned land in Longview for Millennium Bulk Terminal’s…

January 11, 2017 by David Kroman In the aftermath of the tragic “Ghost Ship” fire, which swept through a warehouse-turned-underground-arts-space in Oakland, California, killing 36 people, Seattle’s arts community is wondering if…

January 12, 2017 by Nicole Capozziello and Florangela Davila Writers Resist: A Celebration of Free Speech This special night is one in a series of readings happening across the country, where writers will be…

January 11, 2017 by Tom James Gov. Jay Inslee today gave a spirited defense of his tax plan for the state, while vowing to resist any major changes by the Trump…

January 13, 2017 by Katie Anastas Though many universities offer financial aid counseling, student loan borrowers — busy balancing classes, work and extracurricular activities — might never seek out these services…