Seattle resists: Scenes from the ‘sister march’

As African Americans leave Seattle, black churches hang on by a thread

If you’d told Pastor Reggie Witherspoon in 1987, back when he first heard the call of God to start a place of worship, that one…
David Kroman

by

Wanted: a few (hundred) good computer science teachers

Here’s something to wrap your brain around: Washington state, one of the nation’s foremost tech hubs, has historically only offered computer science as an elective…
Michelle Ranken Headshot

by

At UW, students get lessons on homelessness

On a chilly Saturday morning, more than a dozen volunteers helped set up a tent city for the homeless in a new spot: the University…
Chetanya Robinson

by

Seattle: A test case in Uber’s fight against unions

Ride-hailing giant Uber is suing Seattle in an attempt to stop the city's rollout of a first-of-its-kind chance for drivers to unionize. The lawsuit argues…
David Kroman

by

Homeless advocates sue city, state over encampment sweeps

In a complaint filed against the city of Seattle and the Washington State Department of Transportation today, two women with a history of homelessness allege…
David Kroman

by

4 things to do in Seattle this weekend

Dolly Parton Birthday Tribute For months, it has felt like a dark cloud was looming above this week, and now the weather has shifted to…
florangela-conrado-1

by and

Parents alarmed by police presence at school walkouts

A recent communication from Seattle’s public schools has met sharp criticism from parents and public officials who found it threatening to their kids. In an…
laurel holliday

by

Next up for this award-winning choreographer: Police brutality

At a moment in time when so many fear a possible rolling back of progress on social issues, Donald Byrd, nationally respected choreographer and artistic director…

by

