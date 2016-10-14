As provocative Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulos entertained a crowd in a University of Washington lecture hall Friday night, protesters and supporters clashed outside. In the melee,…
January 24, 2017
In a year when election outcomes shocked many people in the polling industry into self-reflection, Seattle pollster Stuart Elway came out feeling pretty good. Elway,…
January 23, 2017
Just hours after President Donald Trump revealed an executive order that threatened to punish so-called “sanctuary cities,” Mayor Ed Murray delivered a bold statement, feet from…
January 25, 2017
On October 13, 2016 a 95-foot-long tug ran aground off the coast of Bella Bella, British Columbia, spilling an estimated 100,000 gallons of diesel fuel.…
January 25, 2017
If President Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress make good on their promises to completely repeal the Affordable Care Act, there may be little recourse…
January 23, 2017
This story originally appeared in High Country News. Since its launch in 2014, Never Alone, the first video game drawing on Indigenous culture, has been…
January 24, 2017
Two of Washington state’s radical small-government lawmakers will soon be taking leading roles in shaping national environmental policy. To fill temporary positions with the Environmental…
January 24, 2017
OLYMPIA — For years, protecting the climate has been Gov. Jay Inslee’s signature issue. And his 2017 legislative agenda is keyed heavily to passing a…
January 26, 2017
Last September, Councilmember Mike O’Brien asked if Mayor Ed Murray would meet him for a beer at Poquito’s, off Pike Street. The mayor, according to…
January 25, 2017
How does a city know the number of homeless on its streets? It counts. Early Friday morning, thousands of volunteers fanned across Seattle and King…
January 27, 2017
Six months after Emily Kight got insurance through Washington’s Health Benefit Exchange, set up as a part of the Affordable Care Act or Obamacare, she…
January 24, 2017
The Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, British Columbia, is infamous for its open-air drug markets. In recent years, heroin, the neighborhood’s traditional drug of choice, has…
January 25, 2017
Call it a slow-motion fistfight. Senate Democrats promised Thursday that they will try to take advantage a temporary tie in the state legislature created by…
January 26, 2017
Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant promised Tuesday to propose legislation that would require all federal agencies to obtain council approval before installing surveillance equipment. The ordinance,…
January 24, 2017
Seattle’s Volunteer Park, one of the city’s signature gems, has become a development battleground. Such fights in Seattle frequently pit developers against preservationists, but the…
January 27, 2017
Flag burning: Is Trump resistance going too far?
by Tom James