5 things to do in Seattle this weekend

The monster lurking behind school funding: an income tax

In this great state of ours, where so many people have so many diverse interests, there is one thing we can count on to unite…
Sen. Tim Sheldon, D-Potlatch

by

The real fight for control of the state lies ahead

The legislative session is getting into high gear, with Republican control of the state Senate playing a big role in how lawmakers and the governor…
(© Matt Mills McKnight for Casey Family Programs)

by

Tools for the Trump resistance

On Inauguration Day, the sun will rise and set even for #NeverTrump residents of the Northwest. Hopefully. And sometime Saturday, workers at Seattle’s Second Avenue…
Peter Jackson (1)

by

The environmental battles brewing in Olympia

Should the state of Washington raise money for schools by taxing companies that contribute to climate change? That’s what Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is advocating. Wrangling…
1470852598

by

Behind closed doors, state GOP seeks school solutions

Lawmakers convince. They cajole and coerce, and sometimes even cooperate. This year, though, mostly they've been doing a lot of waiting — as Democratic legislators…
(© Matt Mills McKnight for Casey Family Programs)

by

Parents alarmed by police presence at school walkouts

A recent communication from Seattle’s public schools has met sharp criticism from parents and public officials who found it threatening to their kids. In an…
laurel holliday

by

WA: More conservative, and more divided, than you think

In a year when election outcomes shocked many people in the polling industry into self-reflection, Seattle pollster Stuart Elway came out feeling pretty good. Elway,…
Knute_Berger_0212_

by

The speech that led to the bloodshed at UW

As provocative Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulos entertained a crowd in a University of Washington lecture hall Friday night, protesters and supporters clashed outside. In the melee,…
1

by

Homeless advocates sue city, state over encampment sweeps

In a complaint filed against the city of Seattle and the Washington State Department of Transportation today, two women with a history of homelessness allege…
David Kroman

by

Next up for this award-winning choreographer: Police brutality

At a moment in time when so many fear a possible rolling back of progress on social issues, Donald Byrd, nationally respected choreographer and artistic director…

by

They railed against environmental regs. Now they’ll lead the EPA.

Two of Washington state’s radical small-government lawmakers will soon be taking leading roles in shaping national environmental policy. To fill temporary positions with the Environmental…
(© Matt Mills McKnight for Casey Family Programs)

by

King County braces for Obamacare’s unraveling

Six months after Emily Kight got insurance through Washington’s Health Benefit Exchange, set up as a part of the Affordable Care Act or Obamacare, she…
David Kroman

by

Sawant moves to curb federal surveillance

Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant promised Tuesday to propose legislation that would require all federal agencies to obtain council approval before installing surveillance equipment. The ordinance,…
David Kroman

by

How a video game is keeping native culture alive

This story originally appeared in High Country News. Since its launch in 2014, Never Alone, the first video game drawing on Indigenous culture, has been…
michael_engelhard

by

5 things to do in Seattle this weekend

SHOT This season opener for Spectrum Dance Theater takes on the subject of police shootings.  I went in thinking the work would focus on the…
florangela-conrado-1

by and

As Trump targets ‘sanctuary cities,’ Seattle plans budget cuts

Just hours after President Donald Trump revealed an executive order that threatened to punish so-called “sanctuary cities,” Mayor Ed Murray delivered a bold statement, feet from…
David Kroman

by

Councilmember O’Brien passes on a run for mayor

Last September, Councilmember Mike O’Brien asked if Mayor Ed Murray would meet him for a beer at Poquito’s, off Pike Street. The mayor, according to…
David Kroman

by

Are we ready for oil spills in the Salish Sea?

On October 13, 2016 a 95-foot-long tug ran aground off the coast of Bella Bella, British Columbia, spilling an estimated 100,000 gallons of diesel fuel.…
image1

by

