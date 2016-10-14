Margaret Pitka, age 41, was napping inside her tent near downtown when she was fatally shot by a gunman who fired through her tent flap.…
In the wake of the election, some would tear Washington state asunder. The returns showed a deep red-blue divide between rural and urban areas, as…
Back in the summer of 2015, an article on “The Really Big One” in the New Yorker had just captured national and Northwest attention with its…
When Mayor Ed Murray announced his plans to open three new homeless encampments throughout Seattle 18 months ago, the strongest opposition came out of the usually…
Che Taylor lay bleeding on the pavement for seven minutes without medical attention after Seattle police officers shot him last Feb. 21. For at least three…
By all accounts, there is a battle raging over the direction of Donald Trump’s presidency. On one side is the Republican establishment, led by incoming…
After an initiative to change Washington’s law on prosecuting police officers for the use of deadly force fell short of the 250,000 signatures it needed…
This story was produced by OPB/EarthFix. Washington State Commissioner of Public Lands Peter Goldmark announced Tuesday he will deny a sublease request for the coal export…
A few days after Christmas, the neighbors discarded their tree in the alley. An unsheared Fraser Fir with a pointer-finger top, a rat’s nest bottom…
Looking back on 2016, there was one low-key but significant political event — in a year packed with political events — that deserves more attention:…
Within the local labor movement, we often joke that they should move AFL-CIO headquarters from D.C. to Seattle, because this is where workers have learned…
14/48: The World’s Quickest Theater Festival The start of the year is always a good time for anything that pushes the limit because we’re all…
There’s no way around it: When it comes to reform, the City of Seattle must deal with the police unions. That was Judge James Robart’s…
Last Thursday, just before 10:30 in the morning, Washington State Sen. Christine Rolfes, D-Bainbridge Island, uttered what may become the watchword of the coming legislative…
Early on a December Sunday, hundreds of aspiring U.S. citizens filled a common room at North Seattle College. Some had left their homes in different…
The fight for a Washington income tax lives on
by Paul Guppy