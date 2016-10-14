Stop that plane: The frantic race to halt a deportation When Courtney Gregoire read about the chaos unfolding in New York’s John F. Kennedy airport Saturday morning, she began to wonder how President Donald Trump’s…

January 30, 2017 by David Kroman When Courtney Gregoire read about the chaos unfolding in New York’s John F. Kennedy airport Saturday morning, she began to wonder how President Donald Trump’s…

January 28, 2017 by Tom James The abrupt ban on immigration from seven Muslim nations hit Washington state Saturday, with an unconfirmed number of foreign nationals being detained at Sea-Tac Airport.…

January 27, 2017 by David Kroman King County Executive Dow Constantine and Seattle Mayor Ed Murray are officially endorsing a tactic for curbing opiate use that’s so uncharted in this country…

January 30, 2017 by Samantha Larson It’s a mystery that has vexed medical researchers for years: Why some people’s immune systems misfire, attacking their own bodies. This type of misfire is…

February 2, 2017 by Chris Vance On Saturday morning over coffee I read a summary of Donald Trump’s executive order regarding refugees and immigrants. Then I read the order itself. And…

January 31, 2017 by Michelle Ranken Science saves lives. That's the message former Seahawk Ricardo Lockette brought to a recent summit on science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education in Washington…

February 1, 2017 by David Kroman Within hours of Donald Trump’s inauguration, rumors were already swirling that he was going to stanch government support for public media. Among PBS and NPR devotees, it…

January 30, 2017 by Tom James In a new legal challenge to President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration, state Attorney General Bob Ferguson is asking a federal court to declare…

January 30, 2017 by Tom James The state’s school funding debate managed to lurch forward last week, as Senate Republicans released a long-awaited education plan just as their Democratic counterparts unsuccessfully…

February 1, 2017 by Tim Burgess Editors’ note: This guest opinion advocates for a center that could be of benefit to Crosscut, its sister organization KCTS 9 public television and their parent…

January 31, 2017 by David Kroman The city Tuesday unveiled proposed new protocols for addressing so-called unsanctioned homeless encampments — tent dwellings, sometimes home to dozens, scattered across the city. It’s…

February 1, 2017 by David Kroman Surrounded by elected officials, staffers and community members with sometimes widely diverging views, Mayor Ed Murray today unveiled a legislative suite of police accountability proposals that he…