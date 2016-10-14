As Trump targets ‘sanctuary cities,’ Seattle plans budget cuts Just hours after President Donald Trump revealed an executive order that threatened to punish so-called “sanctuary cities,” Mayor Ed Murray delivered a bold statement, feet from…

January 25, 2017 by David Kroman Just hours after President Donald Trump revealed an executive order that threatened to punish so-called “sanctuary cities,” Mayor Ed Murray delivered a bold statement, feet from…

Grim tally: King County’s annual count of the homeless How does a city know the number of homeless on its streets? It counts. Early Friday morning, thousands of volunteers fanned across Seattle and King…

January 27, 2017 by David Kroman How does a city know the number of homeless on its streets? It counts. Early Friday morning, thousands of volunteers fanned across Seattle and King…

Inside Inslee’s carbon tax: A gift for king coal OLYMPIA — For years, protecting the climate has been Gov. Jay Inslee’s signature issue. And his 2017 legislative agenda is keyed heavily to passing a…

January 26, 2017 by Adiel Kaplan/InvestigateWest OLYMPIA — For years, protecting the climate has been Gov. Jay Inslee’s signature issue. And his 2017 legislative agenda is keyed heavily to passing a…

Stop that plane: The frantic race to halt a deportation When Courtney Gregoire read about the chaos unfolding in New York’s John F. Kennedy airport Saturday morning, she began to wonder how President Donald Trump’s…

January 30, 2017 by David Kroman When Courtney Gregoire read about the chaos unfolding in New York’s John F. Kennedy airport Saturday morning, she began to wonder how President Donald Trump’s…

Art buffs vs. park preservationists — can we all get along? Seattle’s Volunteer Park, one of the city’s signature gems, has become a development battleground. Such fights in Seattle frequently pit developers against preservationists, but the…

January 27, 2017 by Knute Berger Seattle’s Volunteer Park, one of the city’s signature gems, has become a development battleground. Such fights in Seattle frequently pit developers against preservationists, but the…

Protesters descend on SeaTac to decry Trump’s immigration ban The abrupt ban on immigration from seven Muslim nations hit Washington state Saturday, with an unconfirmed number of foreign nationals being detained at Sea-Tac Airport.…

January 28, 2017 by Tom James The abrupt ban on immigration from seven Muslim nations hit Washington state Saturday, with an unconfirmed number of foreign nationals being detained at Sea-Tac Airport.…

Councilmember O’Brien passes on a run for mayor Last September, Councilmember Mike O’Brien asked if Mayor Ed Murray would meet him for a beer at Poquito’s, off Pike Street. The mayor, according to…

January 25, 2017 by David Kroman Last September, Councilmember Mike O’Brien asked if Mayor Ed Murray would meet him for a beer at Poquito’s, off Pike Street. The mayor, according to…

Senate Democrats promise to pick a fight Call it a slow-motion fistfight. Senate Democrats promised Thursday that they will try to take advantage a temporary tie in the state legislature created by…

January 26, 2017 by Tom James Call it a slow-motion fistfight. Senate Democrats promised Thursday that they will try to take advantage a temporary tie in the state legislature created by…

King County to host legal consumption sites for addicts King County Executive Dow Constantine and Seattle Mayor Ed Murray are officially endorsing a tactic for curbing opiate use that’s so uncharted in this country…

January 27, 2017 by David Kroman King County Executive Dow Constantine and Seattle Mayor Ed Murray are officially endorsing a tactic for curbing opiate use that’s so uncharted in this country…

5 things to do in Seattle this weekend SHOT This season opener for Spectrum Dance Theater takes on the subject of police shootings. I went in thinking the work would focus on the…

January 26, 2017 by Florangela Davila and Nicole Capozziello SHOT This season opener for Spectrum Dance Theater takes on the subject of police shootings. I went in thinking the work would focus on the…

A Northwest medical mystery — and the hunt for answers It’s a mystery that has vexed medical researchers for years: Why some people’s immune systems misfire, attacking their own bodies. This type of misfire is…

January 30, 2017 by Samantha Larson It’s a mystery that has vexed medical researchers for years: Why some people’s immune systems misfire, attacking their own bodies. This type of misfire is…

Legislature’s school debate lurches into gear The state’s school funding debate managed to lurch forward last week, as Senate Republicans released a long-awaited education plan just as their Democratic counterparts unsuccessfully…

January 30, 2017 by Tom James The state’s school funding debate managed to lurch forward last week, as Senate Republicans released a long-awaited education plan just as their Democratic counterparts unsuccessfully…