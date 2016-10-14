Quantcast
Protesters descend on SeaTac to decry Trump’s immigration ban

The speech that led to the bloodshed at UW

As provocative Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulos entertained a crowd in a University of Washington lecture hall Friday night, protesters and supporters clashed outside. In the melee,…
by

WA: More conservative, and more divided, than you think

In a year when election outcomes shocked many people in the polling industry into self-reflection, Seattle pollster Stuart Elway came out feeling pretty good. Elway,…
by

As Trump targets ‘sanctuary cities,’ Seattle plans budget cuts

Just hours after President Donald Trump revealed an executive order that threatened to punish so-called “sanctuary cities,” Mayor Ed Murray delivered a bold statement, feet from…
David Kroman

by

Are we ready for oil spills in the Salish Sea?

On October 13, 2016 a 95-foot-long tug ran aground off the coast of Bella Bella, British Columbia, spilling an estimated 100,000 gallons of diesel fuel.…
by

How a video game is keeping native culture alive

This story originally appeared in High Country News. Since its launch in 2014, Never Alone, the first video game drawing on Indigenous culture, has been…
by

They railed against environmental regs. Now they’ll lead the EPA.

Two of Washington state’s radical small-government lawmakers will soon be taking leading roles in shaping national environmental policy. To fill temporary positions with the Environmental…
by

Inside Inslee’s carbon tax: A gift for king coal

 OLYMPIA — For years, protecting the climate has been Gov. Jay Inslee’s signature issue. And his 2017 legislative agenda is keyed heavily to passing a…
by

Councilmember O’Brien passes on a run for mayor

Last September, Councilmember Mike O’Brien asked if Mayor Ed Murray would meet him for a beer at Poquito’s, off Pike Street. The mayor, according to…
David Kroman

by

King County braces for Obamacare’s unraveling

Six months after Emily Kight got insurance through Washington’s Health Benefit Exchange, set up as a part of the Affordable Care Act or Obamacare, she…
David Kroman

by

Safe injection works in Vancouver, and it can here

The Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, British Columbia, is infamous for its open-air drug markets. In recent years, heroin, the neighborhood’s traditional drug of choice, has…

by

Senate Democrats promise to pick a fight

Call it a slow-motion fistfight. Senate Democrats promised Thursday that they will try to take advantage a temporary tie in the state legislature created by…
by

Sawant moves to curb federal surveillance

Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant promised Tuesday to propose legislation that would require all federal agencies to obtain council approval before installing surveillance equipment. The ordinance,…
David Kroman

by

