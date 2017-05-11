Dave Reichert would consider FBI job

Congressman Dave Reichert Credit: Matt Mills McKnight/Cascade Public Media

Is Congressman Dave Reichert, the Eastside’s long-time Republican representative, a candidate to become the next FBI director?

Politico’s Playbook Power Briefing has listed the 8th Congressional District representative and former King County sheriff as a potential candidate. In the wake of President Donald Trump’s abrupt firing of James Comey as FBI head, Politico suggests the choice has to be “someone who can glide through the Senate, appear independent to lawmakers but convince Trump he is a loyal soldier.”

Reichert might have advantages on all those counts: Members of Congress usually receive easier handling in confirmation hearings by the Senate. Reichert has occasionally broken with his party to cast independent votes, including in the recent health care fight in the U.S. House. And in a Crosscut Facebook Live interview earlier this week, Reichert spoke respectfully of Trump and his efforts to convince him and other moderate Republican members of Congress to support the health bill.

In an email today, Reichert spokesperson Breanna Deutch wrote, “We have not been contacted. However, the Congressman has always considered every opportunity to serve our country.”

Reichert served as King County Sheriff for 13 years, including when the so-called Green River killer, Gary Ridgway, was arrested.

Reichert often refers to his years in law enforcement when talking about issues he faces in Congress. In the interview on Tuesday, Reichert explained how he came to his recent no vote on the Republican-led American Health Care Act. He noted how the House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy and House Majority Whip Steve Scalise were pressing him for a yes vote and did not want him to leave their office until he did so. Reichert told them, he wouldn’t commit, saying, “I’ve been on the other side of this interrogation, two-on-one stuff before.”