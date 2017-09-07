<div class="container-fluid"> <div class="row clearfix"> <div class="col-md-12 column"> <div class="navbar-header"> <button type="button" class="navbar-toggle" data-toggle="collapse" data-target=".nav-collapse"> <span class="sr-only">Toggle navigation</span> <span class="icon-bar"></span> <span class="icon-bar"></span> <span class="icon-bar"></span> </button> <a class="navbar-brand" href="http://crosscut.com"> <!-- <span class="circle"></span> --> <span class="contain"><strong>Crosscut.com</strong></span> </a> </div> <nav class="navbar nav-style"> <ul id="primary-nav" class="nav navbar-nav nav-collapse collapse"> <li id="menu-item-23" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-23 dropdown"> <a href="/category/politics/">Politics</a> <div class="secondary dropdown-menu"> <div class="container"> <nav class="navbar nav-style"> <ul class="nav navbar-nav"> <li><a href="http://crosscut.com/category/politics/state/">State</a></li> <li><a href="http://crosscut.com/category/politics/local-government/">Local Government</a></li> <li><a href="http://crosscut.com/category/politics/environment/">Environment</a></li> <li><a href="http://crosscut.com/category/politics/national/">National</a></li> <li><a href="http://crosscut.com/category/politics/transportation/">Transportation</a></li> <li><a href="http://crosscut.com/category/politics/social-justice/">Social Justice</a></li> <li><a href="http://crosscut.com/category/politics/education/">Education</a></li> <li><a href="http://crosscut.com/category/politics/public-safety/">Public Safety</a></li> <li><a href="http://crosscut.com/category/politics/urban-planning/">Urban Planning</a></li> <li><a href="http://crosscut.com/category/politics/non-profits/">Non Profits</a></li> <li><a href="http://crosscut.com/category/politics/crime/">Crime</a></li> </ul> </nav> </div> </div> </li> <li id="menu-item-25" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-25 dropdown"> <a href="/category/culture/">Culture</a> <div class="secondary dropdown-menu"> <div class="container"> <nav class="navbar nav-style"> <ul class="nav navbar-nav"> <li><a href="http://crosscut.com/category/culture/arts/">Arts</a></li> <li><a href="http://crosscut.com/category/culture/heritage/">Heritage</a></li> <li><a href="http://crosscut.com/category/culture/media/">Media</a></li> <li><a href="http://crosscut.com/category/culture/sports/">Sports</a></li> <li><a href="http://crosscut.com/category/culture/food/">Food</a></li> <li><a href="http://crosscut.com/category/culture/books/">Books</a></li> <li><a href="http://crosscut.com/category/culture/faith/">Faith</a></li> <li><a href="http://crosscut.com/category/culture/design/">Design</a></li> <li><a href="/tag/mossback">Mossback</a></li> </ul> </nav> </div> </div> </li> <li id="menu-item-24" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-24 dropdown"> <a href="/category/tech/">Tech & Biz</a> <div class="secondary dropdown-menu"> <div class="container"> <nav class="navbar nav-style"> <ul class="nav navbar-nav"> <li><a href="http://crosscut.com/category/tech/enterprise/">Enterprise</a></li> <li><a href="http://crosscut.com/category/tech/aerospace/">Aerospace</a></li> <li><a href="http://crosscut.com/category/tech/civic-tech/">Civic Tech</a></li> <li><a href="http://crosscut.com/category/tech/internet/">Internet</a></li> <li><a href="http://crosscut.com/category/tech/startups/">Startups</a></li> <li><a href="http://crosscut.com/category/tech/medicine/">Medicine</a></li> <li><a href="http://crosscut.com/category/tech/green-tech/">Green Tech</a></li> <li><a href="http://crosscut.com/category/tech/bio-tech/">Bio Tech</a></li> <li><a href="http://crosscut.com/category/tech/small-business/">Small Business</a></li> </ul> </nav> </div> </div> </li> <li id="menu-item-26" class="menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-26"><a href="/about/">About</a></li> <li id="menu-item-42971" class="menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-42971"><a href="/events">Events</a></li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="navbar nav-style tertiary "> <ul class="nav navbar-nav nav-collapse collapse"> <li class="search"> <div> <form role="search" method="get" class="search-form" action="http://crosscut.com/"> <label> <span class="screen-reader-text">Search for:</span> <input type="search" class="search-field" placeholder="Search …" value="" name="s" title="Search for:" /> </label> <input type="submit" class="search-submit" value="Search" /> </form> </div> <a href="#" class="nav-toggle"><i class="fa fa-search"></i></a> </li> <li class="hide-sm"> <div> <form id="header-signup" class="nav-form" role="form"> <input type="search" class="nav-input" name="s" placeholder="your@email.com"> <input type="submit" class="nav-submit"> </form> </div> <a href="/sign-up" class="sign-up"><span class="btn">Sign Up</span></a> </li> <li> <a href="/donate" class="donate"><span class="btn">Donate</span></a> </li> </ul> </nav> </div> </div> </div> </div><!-- /.inner --> <div id="search" class="row collapse drop"> <div class="container"> <form id="header-search" class="navbar-form navbar-right " role="search"> <h3 class="search">Search Crosscut:</h3> <div class="form-group"> <input type="text" class="form-control"> </div> <button type="submit" class="btn btn-default">Submit</button> </form> </div> </div> <div id="newsletter" class="row collapse drop"> <div class="container"> <form id="newsletter-signup" class="navbar-form navbar-right" role="search"> <h3 class="search">Signup for Crosscut Updates</h3> <div class="form-group"> <input type="email" class="form-control" placeholder="your@email.com"> </div> <button type="submit" class="btn btn-default">Sign Up</button> </form> </div> </div> <div id="donate" class="row collapse drop"> <div class="container"> <form id="donate" class="navbar-form navbar-right" role="search"> <h3 class="search">Donate to Crosscut:</h3> <div class="form-group"> <input type="text" class="form-control" value="$10"> </div> <button type="submit" class="btn btn-default">Submit</button> </form> </div> </div> </header> <!-- <div id="sponsored-content-top-1" class="col-md-12 column"> <div class="container"> <p class="sponsored">Sponsored content</p> <h1 style="color:#fff;">A tale of two refugees</h1> <p>Danuta Wojnar and DoQuyen Huynh left behind everything they knew in search of a better life. Now, they are devoting their lives to helping those whose experiences are not so different from their own.</p> <div style="clear:both"></div> </div> </div> <div id="sponsored-content-top-2" class="col-md-12 column"> <div class="container"> <p class="sponsored">Sponsored content</p> <h1 style="color:#fff;">Bringing light to the world’s poor</h1> <p>Seattle University graduate Ayesha Pirbhai builds solar- and wind-powered “community microgrids” in the most remote corners of the developing world. What difference does it make? Just ask the school kids…</p> <div style="clear:both"></div> </div> </div> <div id="sponsored-content-top-uw" class="col-md-12 column"> <div class="container"> <p class="sponsored">Sponsored content</p> <h1 style="color:#fff;">UW engineering center combines medicine with robotics to help bodies heal, feel again</h1> <p>At the University of Washington College of Engineering, researchers are developing tools that allow patients to move prosthetic — or even paralyzed — limbs with their minds. It’s the future of neural engineering, and it’s coming sooner than you might think.</p> <div style="clear:both"></div> </div> </div> --> <div class="container content-page"> <article id="article" data-post-id="122310" class="story commentary post-122310 post type-post status-publish format-standard has-post-thumbnail hentry category-commentary category-politics tag-commentary"> <div class="row"> <div class="col-md-9 col-md-push-1"> <section class="a-unit unit-wide"><small class="support"><a href="#">Support Crosscut</a></small><div class="row" style="text-align:center;"><div class="col-md-12"><div id="Leaderboard" class="adunit a-unit-wide" data-dimensions="728x90"></div></div></div></section> <div class="article-header"> <div class="text-left"> <a href="http://crosscut.com/category/commentary/"><button type="button" class="btn btn-xs vertical">Commentary</button></a> </div> <time datetime="">Thursday 7, September 2017</time> <h1 class="entry-title">You might miss Dave Reichert when he is gone</h1> <h3></h3> <div class="media"> <a href="http://crosscut.com/author/joe-copeland/" class="pull-left"> <img width="40" height="40" src="http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/07/Joe-for-Web-150x150.jpg" class="media-object img-circle" alt="Joe Copeland" srcset="http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/07/Joe-for-Web-150x150.jpg 150w, http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/07/Joe-for-Web-500x500.jpg 500w, http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/07/Joe-for-Web-32x32.jpg 32w, http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/07/Joe-for-Web-64x64.jpg 64w, http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/07/Joe-for-Web-96x96.jpg 96w, http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/07/Joe-for-Web-128x128.jpg 128w" sizes="(max-width: 40px) 100vw, 40px" /> </a> <div class="media-body"> <p>by <a href="http://crosscut.com/author/joe-copeland/" title="Posts by Joe Copeland" class="url fn" rel="author">Joe Copeland</a> </p> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="col-md-7 col-md-push-1 col-sm-8 "> <div class="body"> <div class="image-right"> <figcaption> <picture class="" data-width="550" data-height="440"><!--[if IE 9]><video style="display: none;"><![endif]--><source srcset="http://crosscut.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/McKnight_DaveReichert_0013-550x440.jpg"media="(min-width: 500px)"><source srcset="http://1kq7oz35slyt2qfflg1e78xb.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/McKnight_DaveReichert_0013-500x500.jpg" ><!--[if IE 9]></video><![endif]--><img srcset="http://1kq7oz35slyt2qfflg1e78xb.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/McKnight_DaveReichert_0013-500x500.jpg" alt=""></picture> <p> Congressman Dave Reichert Credit: Matt Mills McKnight/Cascade Public Media </p> </figcaption> </div> <p>We may not see the likes of outgoing U.S. Rep. Dave Reichert again.</p> <p>Whatever else critics on the right and left might say, the moderate Republican was willing to work, at least occasionally, across party divides in high-pressure situations. He had substantive, bipartisan achievements on <a href="http://www.seattletimes.com/seattle-news/house-oks-reichertrsquos-bill-to-fight-child-sex-trafficking/" target="_blank">protecting kids in foster care</a>, trade agreements, and the environment, including the expansion of the Alpine Lakes Wilderness. He stood up — somewhat — to aspects of Trumpism, saying he wouldn’t vote for him in last year’s election and repeatedly <a href="https://reichert.house.gov/press-release/reichert-urges-protection-daca-program" target="_blank">urging congressional action</a> to protect the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program before Trump’s decision to end the protections for the U.S.-raised young people.</p> <p>Reichert never has been an unwavering profile in courage against party pressure, but he has shown a consistent heart and a conscience.</p> <p>There was, however, something close to glee among Democrats over his decision Wednesday, <a href="https://www.facebook.com/repdavereichert/posts/10155268937097599" target="_blank">announced on Facebook</a>, not to seek re-election next year.</p> <p>His departure certainly increases the Democrats’ chances of picking up his seat, which represents much of King County’s moderate Eastside, eastern Pierce County and a more conservative portion east of the Cascades, including Wenatchee, Ellensburg and Cle Elum. A leading chronicler of national politics, the Cook Political Report, immediately <a href="http://cookpolitical.com/analysis/house/washington-house/reichert-retirement-moves-wa-08-toss" target="_blank">flipped its assessment</a> of the race from a likely Republican win to a toss-up.</p> <p>State Democratic Party Chair Tina Podlodowski was so excited that she jumped on Twitter to celebrate the news.</p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">Great new in WA for a CD8 pick-up for Dems with Dave Reichert retiring! <a href="https://twitter.com/washdems">@washdems</a> <a href="https://t.co/QFOUfue7T5">https://t.co/QFOUfue7T5</a></p> <p>— Tina Podlodowski (@Tinapo) <a href="https://twitter.com/Tinapo/status/905463035988402176">September 6, 2017</a></p></blockquote> <p><script src="//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" async="" charset="utf-8"></script></p> <p>Reichert, now in his seventh term, always campaigned effectively, but he was clearly not enthusiastic about some of politics’ more heated moments. He had been dogged by activists from the 8th Congressional District chapter of <a href="https://www.indivisiblewa.com/" target="_blank">Indivisible Washington</a> for refusing to hold town hall discussions on health care. And even before his announcement, Reichert faced enthusiasm on the Democratic side for running against him with eight Democratic candidates already <a href="https://www.fec.gov/data/elections/house/WA/08/2018/">filed</a> with the Federal Election Commission. It’s also an impressive group, including an Issaquah City Council member, a deputy King County prosecutor, a West Point grad who served the Army abroad, and a pediatrician.</p> <p>As politics have developed over the past decade, a scrum like that often means that the most ideologically pure candidate wins — in either party. The National Republican Congressional Campaign leadership <a href="https://www.nrcc.org/2017/09/06/nrcc-chairman-steve-stivers-statement-congressman-dave-reicherts-retirement/" target="_blank">said</a> in a statement: “With a bitter and expensive primary fight already confronting Democrats in this seat, Republicans are ready to elect another common-sense congressman like Dave Reichert, not another rubber stamp for Nancy Pelosi.” And the Seattle Times’ Jim Brunner quickly <a href="http://www.seattletimes.com/seattle-news/politics/u-s-rep-dave-reichert-says-he-wont-run-for-re-election/" target="_blank">pointed to</a> several potential moderate Republican candidates from the district but, perhaps notably, the one most associated with moderate leadership in the state Senate, Sen. Joe Fain of Auburn, said he had no interest. Indeed, even when Reichert’s district was changed to include parts of Eastern Washington, some Republicans there <a href="http://www.seattletimes.com/seattle-news/the-new-8th-district-a-bridge-across-the-state/" target="_blank">grumbled</a> that they would have to watch him carefully because he was so — supposedly — liberal. So, it’s by no means certain that the Republican primary won’t go to the loudest, most aggressively pro-Trump candidate — to be joined in a runoff with the most fervid Democrat.</p> <p>Just last year, the state saw another open congressional seat in a Seattle-based district, where there was clearly never a chance for a Republican or a moderate Democrat. Sure enough, the most progressive candidate, Pramila Jayapal, stormed to a relatively easy victory — and a stumbling start in D.C., where her party’s outgoing vice president, Joe Biden, had to <a href="http://kuow.org/post/seattle-rep-pramila-jayapal-shut-down-joe-biden" target="_blank">gavel down</a> her disruptive attempt to block certification of Trump’s electoral college victory.</p> <p>Jayapal did, however, come into Congress with a record of strong, often-effective advocacy for immigrants, which she attributed to working with a wide variety of leaders. And it’s entirely possible that the fight to replace Reichert will come down to a contest between independent-minded nominees with records of bipartisanship, compromise and respectful differences with those who differ. And maybe there will be a civil discussion on all sides. Just don’t count on any of that.</p> <p>Democrats on the Eastside will cheer for days over Reichert’s departure, and they probably should if they view modern politics as a winner-take-all game — or war.</p> <p>But for anyone who has some remaining thought that there should be an element of constructive collaboration in government, his departure could be another step in a seemingly endless downward spiral.</p> <div class="tag_list"><p><strong>Read more about</strong>: <a href="http://crosscut.com/tag/commentary/" rel="tag">Commentary</a></p></div> </div> <script> jQuery(function($) { if (document.URL.indexOf("march-for-science-seattle-people-of-color-engineers-scientists") >= 0){ $('#comments').hide(); } }); </script> <div id="comments" class="text-center"> <div id="disqus_thread"> <button class="btn btn-default btn-comments">Show comments</button> </div> <script type="text/javascript"> jQuery(function($) { // load comments on button click $('.btn-comments').on( 'click.comments', function(e){ e.preventDefault(); $(this).text('Loading comments...'); var disqus_shortname = 'crosscutlive'; (function() { var dsq = document.createElement('script'); dsq.type = 'text/javascript'; dsq.async = true; dsq.src = 'http://' + disqus_shortname + '.disqus.com/embed.js'; (document.getElementsByTagName('head')[0] || document.getElementsByTagName('body')[0]).appendChild(dsq); })(); }); }); </script> </div> <div class="action-bar"> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a onClick="window.open('http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?s=100&p[title]=You+might+miss+Dave+Reichert+when+he+is+gone&p[summary]=&p[url]=http%3A%2F%2Fcrosscut.com%2F2017%2F09%2Fdave-reichert-retiring-congressional-district-8%2F&');" href="javascript: void(0)"><i class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/share" target="_blank" data-lang="en"><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="google"><a href="javascript:( function(){ var w=480;var h=380; var x=Number((window.screen.width-w)/2); var y=Number((window.screen.height-h)/2); window.open('https://plus.google.com/share?url='+encodeURIComponent(location.href)+' &title='+encodeURIComponent(document.title),'','width='+w+',height='+h+',left='+x+',top='+y+', scrollbars=no'); })(); "><i class="fa fa-google-plus"></i></a></li> <li class="email"><a title="Email a friend" href="javascript:void" onclick="javascript:window.location='mailto:?subject=You might miss Dave Reichert when he is gone&body=I thought you might find this information interesting: ' + window.location;"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a></li> <li class="print"><a href="javascript:window.print()"><i class="fa fa-print"></i></a></li> <li class="font-resize"> <a href="#" id="font-increase">+</a> <a href="#" id="font-descrease">-</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="article-footer base-theme"> <h3 class="callout">Like this article? <span class="br"></span>Help us write more like it.</h3> <div class="article-action"> <div id="donate-footer" class="form-inline"> <a href="/donate"><button type="submit" class="btn btn-default">Donate</button></a> </div> </div> <div id="author-box" class="article-author"> <img width="150" height="150" src="http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/07/Joe-for-Web-150x150.jpg" class="attachment-150x150 size-150x150" alt="Joe Copeland" srcset="http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/07/Joe-for-Web-150x150.jpg 150w, http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/07/Joe-for-Web-500x500.jpg 500w, http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/07/Joe-for-Web-32x32.jpg 32w, http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/07/Joe-for-Web-64x64.jpg 64w, http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/07/Joe-for-Web-96x96.jpg 96w, http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/07/Joe-for-Web-128x128.jpg 128w" sizes="(max-width: 150px) 100vw, 150px" /> <ul class="profiles"> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/joecopeland"><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="google-plus"><a href="https://plus.google.com/b/114793571189679372583/+Crosscutnews/posts"><i class="fa fa-google-plus"></i></a></li> </ul> <h3><a href="#">Joe Copeland</a></h3> <p>Joe Copeland is the Senior Editor at Crosscut, primarily overseeing political coverage. He has worked for Crosscut since 2010, covering most of the time since it became a non-profit organization. He was an editorial writer and editorial columnist for the Seattle Post-Intelligencer from 2002 until its closure in March 2009. His editorial writing included the higher education, environmental and political beats. Before joining the P-I, he worked at The Herald in Everett as editorial page editor, city editor and a reporter.He is the author of an e-book, "Peace Quest: The Survivors of Hiroshima and Nagasaki." He and his wife, a community college dean, live in Seattle. They have two grown children, Sean and Cathy.</p> <p class="more-articles"><a href="http://crosscut.com/author/joe-copeland/">More Articles by Joe Copeland</a></p> </div> <div class="article-sidebar hidden"> <div class="elem-widget"> <a href="#"><img src="http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/themes/crosscut/img/test-ad.jpeg"></a> </div> <div class="elem-widget base-theme"> <div class="panel"> <div class="panel-header"> <h3>Get More Articles Like This</h3> </div> <div class="panel-body"> <form role="form"> <div class="form-group"> <input class="form-control" type="email" placeholder="email@domain.com"> </div> <button type="submit" class="btn btn-default">Sign Up</button> </form> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <section class="a-unit unit-double"><small class="support"><a href="#">Support Crosscut</a></small><div class="row" style="text-align:center;"><div class="col-md-6 col-sm-12"><div id="Medium_Rectangle_C" class="adunit a-unit-double" data-dimensions="300x250"></div></div><div class="col-md-6 col-sm-12"><div id="Medium_Rectangle_D" class="adunit a-unit-double" data-dimensions="300x250"></div></div></div></section> <h3 class="related">You May Also Like</h3> <section id="related-stories" class="open-grid stories related"> <div class="row clearfix"> <div class="story commentary col-md-6 grid-row-4 image post-123256 post type-post status-publish format-standard has-post-thumbnail hentry category-commentary category-sports"><div class="inner"><a href="http://crosscut.com/2017/09/seahawks-furious-over-trumps-sob-rant/"><div class="img-container grid-row-2"><picture class="img" data-width="600" data-height="400"><!--[if IE 9]><video style="display: none;"><![endif]--><source srcset="http://crosscut.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/bennett-protest-600x400.jpg"media="(min-width: 500px)"><source srcset="http://1kq7oz35slyt2qfflg1e78xb.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/bennett-protest-500x250.jpg" ><!--[if IE 9]></video><![endif]--><img srcset="http://1kq7oz35slyt2qfflg1e78xb.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/bennett-protest-500x250.jpg" alt=""></picture></div></a><time datetime="09-23-17">September 23, 2017</time><h3><a href="http://crosscut.com/2017/09/seahawks-furious-over-trumps-sob-rant/">Seahawks furious over Trump's 'SOB' rant</a></h3><div class="media"><a href="http://crosscut.com/author/artthiel/" class="pull-left"></a><div class="media-body"><p>by <a href="http://crosscut.com/author/artthiel/">Art Thiel/sportspressnw.com</a></p></div></div></div><div class="footer text-right"><a class="btn btn-xs" href="http://crosscut.com/category/commentary/">Commentary</a></div></div><div class="story commentary col-md-6 grid-row-4 image post-123012 post type-post status-publish format-standard has-post-thumbnail hentry category-commentary tag-keyarena tag-seattle-city-beat"><div class="inner"><a href="http://crosscut.com/2017/09/keyarena-deal-meets-seattle-skepticism/"><div class="img-container grid-row-2"><picture class="img" data-width="600" data-height="400"><!--[if IE 9]><video style="display: none;"><![endif]--><source srcset="http://crosscut.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/McKnight_CityCouncilBurgess_0336-600x400.jpg"media="(min-width: 500px)"><source srcset="http://1kq7oz35slyt2qfflg1e78xb.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/McKnight_CityCouncilBurgess_0336-500x250.jpg" ><!--[if IE 9]></video><![endif]--><img srcset="http://1kq7oz35slyt2qfflg1e78xb.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/McKnight_CityCouncilBurgess_0336-500x250.jpg" alt=""></picture></div></a><time datetime="09-19-17">September 19, 2017</time><h3><a href="http://crosscut.com/2017/09/keyarena-deal-meets-seattle-skepticism/">KeyArena deal needs a bit of Seattle skepticism</a></h3><div class="media"><a href="http://crosscut.com/author/artthiel/" class="pull-left"></a><div class="media-body"><p>by <a href="http://crosscut.com/author/artthiel/">Art Thiel/sportspressnw.com</a></p></div></div></div><div class="footer text-right"><a class="btn btn-xs" href="http://crosscut.com/category/commentary/">Commentary</a></div></div><div class="story commentary col-md-6 grid-row-4 image post-122643 post type-post status-publish format-standard has-post-thumbnail hentry category-commentary category-opinion category-tech tag-guest-opinion"><div class="inner"><a href="http://crosscut.com/2017/09/amazon-earned-seattles-hostility-second-headquarters/"><div class="img-container grid-row-2"><picture class="img" data-width="600" data-height="400"><!--[if IE 9]><video style="display: none;"><![endif]--><source srcset="http://crosscut.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/34763306113_dd714d31fa_k-600x400.jpg"media="(min-width: 500px)"><source srcset="http://1kq7oz35slyt2qfflg1e78xb.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/34763306113_dd714d31fa_k-500x250.jpg" ><!--[if IE 9]></video><![endif]--><img srcset="http://1kq7oz35slyt2qfflg1e78xb.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/34763306113_dd714d31fa_k-500x250.jpg" alt=""></picture></div></a><time datetime="09-14-17">September 14, 2017</time><h3><a href="http://crosscut.com/2017/09/amazon-earned-seattles-hostility-second-headquarters/">Amazon earned Seattle's hostility</a></h3><div class="media"><a href="http://crosscut.com/author/jason-schmidt/" class="pull-left"><img width="40" height="40" src="http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/Jason_Hat_Smile-150x150.jpeg" class="media-object img-circle" alt="OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA" srcset="http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/Jason_Hat_Smile-150x150.jpeg 150w, http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/Jason_Hat_Smile-500x500.jpeg 500w, http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/Jason_Hat_Smile-600x600.jpeg 600w, http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/Jason_Hat_Smile-32x32.jpeg 32w, http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/Jason_Hat_Smile-64x64.jpeg 64w, http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/Jason_Hat_Smile-96x96.jpeg 96w, http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/Jason_Hat_Smile-128x128.jpeg 128w" sizes="(max-width: 40px) 100vw, 40px" /></a><div class="media-body"><p>by <a href="http://crosscut.com/author/jason-schmidt/">Jason Schmidt</a></p></div></div></div><div class="footer text-right"><a class="btn btn-xs" href="http://crosscut.com/category/commentary/">Commentary</a></div></div><div class="story commentary col-md-6 grid-row-4 image post-122534 post type-post status-publish format-standard has-post-thumbnail hentry category-commentary category-politics tag-mossback organization-city-of-seattle"><div class="inner"><a href="http://crosscut.com/2017/09/seattle-mayor-ed-murray-resigns-rise-and-fall-legacy/"><div class="img-container grid-row-2"><picture class="img" data-width="600" data-height="400"><!--[if IE 9]><video style="display: none;"><![endif]--><source srcset="http://crosscut.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/McKnight_MayoralForum_0004-e1505260707723-600x400.jpg"media="(min-width: 500px)"><source srcset="http://1kq7oz35slyt2qfflg1e78xb.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/McKnight_MayoralForum_0004-e1505260707723-500x250.jpg" ><!--[if IE 9]></video><![endif]--><img srcset="http://1kq7oz35slyt2qfflg1e78xb.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/McKnight_MayoralForum_0004-e1505260707723-500x250.jpg" alt=""></picture></div></a><time datetime="09-12-17">September 12, 2017</time><h3><a href="http://crosscut.com/2017/09/seattle-mayor-ed-murray-resigns-rise-and-fall-legacy/">The rise and dramatic fall of Seattle's mayor</a></h3><div class="media"><a href="http://crosscut.com/author/knute-berger/" class="pull-left"><img width="40" height="40" src="http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/01/Knute_Berger_0212_-150x150.jpg" class="media-object img-circle" alt="Knute_Berger_0212_" srcset="http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/01/Knute_Berger_0212_-150x150.jpg 150w, http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/01/Knute_Berger_0212_-500x500.jpg 500w" sizes="(max-width: 40px) 100vw, 40px" /></a><div class="media-body"><p>by <a href="http://crosscut.com/author/knute-berger/">Knute Berger</a></p></div></div></div><div class="footer text-right"><a class="btn btn-xs" href="http://crosscut.com/category/commentary/">Commentary</a></div></div> </div> </section> <div class="incontent-sidebar hidden"> <aside id="widget-1" class="elem-widget"> <section class="a-unit unit-single"><small class="support"><a href="#">Support Crosscut</a></small><div class="row" style="text-align:center;"><div><div id="Medium_Rectangle_A" class="adunit a-unit-single" data-dimensions="300x250"></div></div></div></section> </aside> <aside id="widget-2" class="elem-widget base-theme"> <script async='async' src='https://www.googletagservices.com/tag/js/gpt.js'></script> <script> var googletag = googletag || {}; googletag.cmd = googletag.cmd || []; </script> <script> googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.defineSlot('/9868881/CC_Tower', [300, 600], 'div-gpt-ad-1503531600647-0').addService(googletag.pubads()); googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); }); </script> <!-- /9868881/CC_Tower --> <div id='div-gpt-ad-1503531600647-0' style='height:600px; width:300px;'> <script> googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-1503531600647-0'); }); </script> </div> <!-- <div class="panel"> <div class="panel-header"> <h3>Get More Articles Like This</h3> </div> <div class="panel-body"> <a href="/sign-up"><button type="submit" class="btn btn-default">Sign Up</button></a> </div> </div> </aside> --> <aside id="widget-3" class="elem-widget base-theme"> </aside> <aside id="widget-4" class="elem-widget"> <section class="a-unit unit-single"><small class="support"><a href="#">Support Crosscut</a></small><div class="row" style="text-align:center;"><div><div id="Medium_Rectangle_B" class="adunit a-unit-single" data-dimensions="300x250"></div></div></div></section> </aside> <script type="text/javascript">jQuery(document).ready(function($) { $.dfp({dfpID:'9868881'}) });</script> </div> </div><!-- .entry-content --> </article><!-- #post-## --> </div><!-- .container --> <!--- <div id="sponsored-content-bottom"> <a href="https://www.seattleu.edu/su125/?utm_source=crosscut&utm_medium=advertorial-link&utm_campaign=125th"><img src="http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/SpiritMark-combo-125th.png"/ style="float:left;margin-top:-40px;margin-left:-80px;"></a> <p style="position:relative;width:90%;color:#000;"><em>Seattle University is celebrating 125 years of Jesuit education, high-powered academics and empowering leaders to do the greatest good locally and globally. Learn more at <a href="https://www.seattleu.edu/su125/?utm_source=crosscut&utm_medium=advertorial-link&utm_campaign=125th">SU125.com</a>.</em></p> <div style="clear:both;"></div> </div> <div id="sponsored-content-bottom-uw" style="height:242px;"> <a href="http://www.washington.edu/"><img src="http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/W-Logo_Purple_Hex-250x168.png" style="float:left;margin:12px;width:16%"></a> <p style="position:relative;width:90%;color:#000;margin-top:19px;"><em>The UW is one of the world’s preeminent public universities. Our impact on individuals, our region and the world is profound — whether we are launching young people into a boundless future or confronting the grand challenges of our time through undaunted research and scholarship.</em></p> <div style="clear:both:"></div> </div> ---> <footer> <div class="container"> <div class="row"> <div class="col-md-12"> <nav class="navbar nav-style"> <a class="navbar-brand" href="#"><strong>Crosscut.com</strong></a> <ul id="menu-footer-menu" class="nav nav-pills"><li id="menu-item-43014" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category current-post-ancestor current-menu-parent current-post-parent menu-item-43014"><a href="http://crosscut.com/category/politics/">Politics</a></li> <li id="menu-item-43013" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-43013"><a href="http://crosscut.com/category/culture/">Culture</a></li> <li id="menu-item-43015" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-43015"><a href="http://crosscut.com/category/tech/">Tech & Biz</a></li> <li id="menu-item-83191" class="menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-83191"><a href="/events/">Events</a></li> <li id="menu-item-43002" class="menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-page menu-item-43002"><a href="http://crosscut.com/about/">About</a></li> <li id="menu-item-83837" class="menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-83837"><a href="/about/#contactus">Contact</a></li> </ul><p class="footer-cite">© 2017 Crosscut.com, All rights reserved. <a href="/terms-of-use-and-privacy-policy/">Terms of Use</a> and <a href="/privacy-policy/">Privacy Policy</a></p> </nav> </div> </div> </div> </footer> <style type="text/css"> body.ig_laptop div#ui-datepicker-div[style], body.ig_tablet div#ui-datepicker-div[style], body.ig_mobile div#ui-datepicker-div[style]{ z-index: 9999999!important; } </style> <script type="text/javascript"> jQuery(function() { jQuery( window ).on( "init.icegram", function(e, ig) { // Find and init all datepicker inside gravityForms jQuery('body').on('focus', 'form[id^="gform_"] .datepicker', function(){ jQuery(this).datepicker(); }); }); // init.icegram }); </script> <script type='text/javascript'> /* <![CDATA[ */ var scriptParams = {"google_search_engine_id":"015834598205941911289:sdf5fr4foy0"}; /* ]]> */ </script> <script type='text/javascript' src='http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/plugins/wp-google-search/assets/js/google_cse_v2.js?ver=1'></script> <script type='text/javascript' src='http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/plugins/q-and-a/js/q-a-plus.js?ver=1.0.6.2'></script> <script type='text/javascript' src='http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-includes/js/wp-embed.min.js?ver=4.4.11'></script> <script type='text/javascript'> /* <![CDATA[ */ var icegram_pre_data = {"ajax_url":"https:\/\/crosscut.com\/wp-admin\/admin-ajax.php","post_obj":{"is_home":false,"page_id":123256,"action":"display_messages","shortcodes":[],"cache_compatibility":"yes","device":"laptop"}}; /* ]]> */ </script> <script type='text/javascript' src='http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/plugins/icegram/assets/js/main.min.js?ver=1.10.10'></script> <!-- ===== START Dreamgrow Scroll Triggered Box 2.3 ===== --> <div class="dgd_overlay"></div> <!-- ===== END OF Dreamgrow Scroll Triggered Box 2.3 ===== --> <script type="text/javascript"> /* * * Just replace ExampleShortname with your shortname * * */ var disqus_shortname = 'crosscutlive'; // required: replace example with your forum shortname /* * * Don't make any change for bellow lines * * */ (function () { var s = document.createElement('script'); s.async = true; s.type = 'text/javascript'; s.src = 'http://' + disqus_shortname + '.disqus.com/count.js'; (document.getElementsByTagName('HEAD')[0] || document.getElementsByTagName('BODY')[0]).appendChild(s); }()); </script> <script> var googleAccountID = "UA-1197400-1"; function s4() { return Math.floor((1 + Math.random()) * 0x10000).toString(16).substring(1); } function guid() { return s4() + s4() + '-' + s4() + '-' + s4() + '-' + s4() + '-' + s4() + s4() + s4(); } (function(){ var GIF = "https://ssl.google-analytics.com/collect?v=1&t=event" + "&ec=print&tid=" + googleAccountID + "&cid=" + guid() + "&z=" + (Math.round((new Date()).getTime() / 1000)).toString() + "&ea=" + encodeURIComponent(document.title) + "&el=" + encodeURIComponent(document.location.pathname); var rule = "body:after{content:url(" + GIF + ")}"; var head = document.head || document.getElementsByTagName('head')[0]; var css = document.createElement('style'); if (css && head) { css.setAttribute("type", "text/css"); css.setAttribute("media", "print"); if (css.styleSheet) { // For IE css.styleSheet.cssText = rule; } else { css.appendChild(document.createTextNode(rule)); } head.appendChild(css); /* Written by Amit Agarwal - labnol.org */ } })(); </script> </body> </html>