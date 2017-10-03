<div class="container-fluid"> <div class="row clearfix"> <div class="col-md-12 column"> <div class="navbar-header"> <button type="button" class="navbar-toggle" data-toggle="collapse" data-target=".nav-collapse"> <span class="sr-only">Toggle navigation</span> <span class="icon-bar"></span> <span class="icon-bar"></span> <span class="icon-bar"></span> </button> <a class="navbar-brand" href="http://crosscut.com"> <!-- <span class="circle"></span> --> <span class="contain"><strong>Crosscut.com</strong></span> </a> </div> <nav class="navbar nav-style"> <ul id="primary-nav" class="nav navbar-nav nav-collapse collapse"> <li id="menu-item-23" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-23 dropdown"> <a href="/category/politics/">Politics</a> <div class="secondary dropdown-menu"> <div class="container"> <nav class="navbar nav-style"> <ul class="nav navbar-nav"> <li><a href="http://crosscut.com/category/politics/state/">State</a></li> <li><a href="http://crosscut.com/category/politics/local-government/">Local Government</a></li> <li><a href="http://crosscut.com/category/politics/environment/">Environment</a></li> <li><a href="http://crosscut.com/category/politics/national/">National</a></li> <li><a href="http://crosscut.com/category/politics/transportation/">Transportation</a></li> <li><a href="http://crosscut.com/category/politics/social-justice/">Social Justice</a></li> <li><a href="http://crosscut.com/category/politics/education/">Education</a></li> <li><a href="http://crosscut.com/category/politics/public-safety/">Public Safety</a></li> <li><a href="http://crosscut.com/category/politics/urban-planning/">Urban Planning</a></li> <li><a href="http://crosscut.com/category/politics/non-profits/">Non Profits</a></li> <li><a href="http://crosscut.com/category/politics/crime/">Crime</a></li> </ul> </nav> </div> </div> </li> <li id="menu-item-25" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-25 dropdown"> <a href="/category/culture/">Culture</a> <div class="secondary dropdown-menu"> <div class="container"> <nav class="navbar nav-style"> <ul class="nav navbar-nav"> <li><a href="http://crosscut.com/category/culture/arts/">Arts</a></li> <li><a href="http://crosscut.com/category/culture/heritage/">Heritage</a></li> <li><a href="http://crosscut.com/category/culture/media/">Media</a></li> <li><a href="http://crosscut.com/category/culture/sports/">Sports</a></li> <li><a href="http://crosscut.com/category/culture/food/">Food</a></li> <li><a href="http://crosscut.com/category/culture/books/">Books</a></li> <li><a href="http://crosscut.com/category/culture/faith/">Faith</a></li> <li><a href="http://crosscut.com/category/culture/design/">Design</a></li> <li><a href="/tag/mossback">Mossback</a></li> </ul> </nav> </div> </div> </li> <li id="menu-item-24" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-24 dropdown"> <a href="/category/tech/">Tech & Biz</a> <div class="secondary dropdown-menu"> <div class="container"> <nav class="navbar nav-style"> <ul class="nav navbar-nav"> <li><a href="http://crosscut.com/category/tech/enterprise/">Enterprise</a></li> <li><a href="http://crosscut.com/category/tech/aerospace/">Aerospace</a></li> <li><a href="http://crosscut.com/category/tech/civic-tech/">Civic Tech</a></li> <li><a href="http://crosscut.com/category/tech/internet/">Internet</a></li> <li><a href="http://crosscut.com/category/tech/startups/">Startups</a></li> <li><a href="http://crosscut.com/category/tech/medicine/">Medicine</a></li> <li><a href="http://crosscut.com/category/tech/green-tech/">Green Tech</a></li> <li><a href="http://crosscut.com/category/tech/bio-tech/">Bio Tech</a></li> <li><a href="http://crosscut.com/category/tech/small-business/">Small Business</a></li> </ul> </nav> </div> </div> </li> <li id="menu-item-26" class="menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-26"><a href="/about/">About</a></li> <li id="menu-item-42971" class="menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-42971"><a href="/events">Events</a></li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="navbar nav-style tertiary "> <ul class="nav navbar-nav nav-collapse collapse"> <li class="search"> <div> <form role="search" method="get" class="search-form" action="http://crosscut.com/"> <label> <span class="screen-reader-text">Search for:</span> <input type="search" class="search-field" placeholder="Search …" value="" name="s" title="Search for:" /> </label> <input type="submit" class="search-submit" value="Search" /> </form> </div> <a href="#" class="nav-toggle"><i class="fa fa-search"></i></a> </li> <li class="hide-sm"> <div> <form id="header-signup" class="nav-form" role="form"> <input type="search" class="nav-input" name="s" placeholder="your@email.com"> <input type="submit" class="nav-submit"> </form> </div> <a href="/sign-up" class="sign-up"><span class="btn">Sign Up</span></a> </li> <li> <a href="/donate" class="donate"><span class="btn">Donate</span></a> </li> </ul> </nav> </div> </div> </div> </div><!-- /.inner --> <div id="search" class="row collapse drop"> <div class="container"> <form id="header-search" class="navbar-form navbar-right " role="search"> <h3 class="search">Search Crosscut:</h3> <div class="form-group"> <input type="text" class="form-control"> </div> <button type="submit" class="btn btn-default">Submit</button> </form> </div> </div> <div id="newsletter" class="row collapse drop"> <div class="container"> <form id="newsletter-signup" class="navbar-form navbar-right" role="search"> <h3 class="search">Signup for Crosscut Updates</h3> <div class="form-group"> <input type="email" class="form-control" placeholder="your@email.com"> </div> <button type="submit" class="btn btn-default">Sign Up</button> </form> </div> </div> <div id="donate" class="row collapse drop"> <div class="container"> <form id="donate" class="navbar-form navbar-right" role="search"> <h3 class="search">Donate to Crosscut:</h3> <div class="form-group"> <input type="text" class="form-control" value="$10"> </div> <button type="submit" class="btn btn-default">Submit</button> </form> </div> </div> </header> <!-- <div id="sponsored-content-top-1" class="col-md-12 column"> <div class="container"> <p class="sponsored">Sponsored content</p> <h1 style="color:#fff;">A tale of two refugees</h1> <p>Danuta Wojnar and DoQuyen Huynh left behind everything they knew in search of a better life. Now, they are devoting their lives to helping those whose experiences are not so different from their own.</p> <div style="clear:both"></div> </div> </div> <div id="sponsored-content-top-2" class="col-md-12 column"> <div class="container"> <p class="sponsored">Sponsored content</p> <h1 style="color:#fff;">Bringing light to the world’s poor</h1> <p>Seattle University graduate Ayesha Pirbhai builds solar- and wind-powered “community microgrids” in the most remote corners of the developing world. What difference does it make? Just ask the school kids…</p> <div style="clear:both"></div> </div> </div> <div id="sponsored-content-top-uw" class="col-md-12 column"> <div class="container"> <p class="sponsored">Sponsored content</p> <h1 style="color:#fff;">UW engineering center combines medicine with robotics to help bodies heal, feel again</h1> <p>At the University of Washington College of Engineering, researchers are developing tools that allow patients to move prosthetic — or even paralyzed — limbs with their minds. It’s the future of neural engineering, and it’s coming sooner than you might think.</p> <div style="clear:both"></div> </div> </div> --> <div class="container content-page"> <article id="article" data-post-id="123825" class="story politics post-123825 post type-post status-publish format-standard has-post-thumbnail hentry category-local-government category-state"> <div class="row"> <div class="col-md-9 col-md-push-1"> <section class="a-unit unit-wide"><small class="support"><a href="#">Support Crosscut</a></small><div class="row" style="text-align:center;"><div class="col-md-12"><div id="Leaderboard" class="adunit a-unit-wide" data-dimensions="728x90"></div></div></div></section> <div class="article-header"> <div class="text-left"> <a href="http://crosscut.com/category/politics/local-government/"><button type="button" class="btn btn-xs vertical">Local Government</button></a> </div> <time datetime="">Tuesday 3, October 2017</time> <h1 class="entry-title">How much can really be done on gun control locally?</h1> <h3></h3> <div class="media"> <a href="http://crosscut.com/author/lilly-fowler/" class="pull-left"> <img width="40" height="40" src="http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/McKnight_LillyFowlerCrosscut_01-150x150.jpg" class="media-object img-circle" alt="Crosscut's newest team member Lilly Fowler, photographed at UpGarden P-Patch Community Gardens in Seattle on June 15th." srcset="http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/McKnight_LillyFowlerCrosscut_01-150x150.jpg 150w, http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/McKnight_LillyFowlerCrosscut_01-500x500.jpg 500w, http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/McKnight_LillyFowlerCrosscut_01-32x32.jpg 32w, http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/McKnight_LillyFowlerCrosscut_01-64x64.jpg 64w, http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/McKnight_LillyFowlerCrosscut_01-96x96.jpg 96w, http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/McKnight_LillyFowlerCrosscut_01-128x128.jpg 128w" sizes="(max-width: 40px) 100vw, 40px" /> </a> <div class="media-body"> <p>by <a href="http://crosscut.com/author/lilly-fowler/" title="Posts by Lilly Fowler" class="url fn" rel="author">Lilly Fowler</a> and <a href="http://crosscut.com/author/david-kroman/" title="Posts by David Kroman" class="url fn" rel="author">David Kroman</a> </p> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="col-md-7 col-md-push-1 col-sm-8 "> <div class="body"> <div class="image-right"> <figcaption> <picture class="" data-width="550" data-height="440"><!--[if IE 9]><video style="display: none;"><![endif]--><source srcset="http://crosscut.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/AP_16299664370329-550x440.jpg"media="(min-width: 500px)"><source srcset="http://1kq7oz35slyt2qfflg1e78xb.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/AP_16299664370329-500x500.jpg" ><!--[if IE 9]></video><![endif]--><img srcset="http://1kq7oz35slyt2qfflg1e78xb.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/AP_16299664370329-500x500.jpg" alt=""></picture> <p> In this Jan. 15, 2015 photo, Mark Ramirez of Bainbridge Island, Wash., wears his Colt M4 gun and a button that reads "I Vote - Proud Washington Gun Owner," during a gun-rights rally at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) </p> </figcaption> </div> <p>After one of the deadliest shootings in American history, Washington residents are questioning what if anything can be done locally to prevent similar tragedies from happening here.</p> <p>In Washington state, recent discussion has focused on two issues: a Washington resident’s easy access to an assault weapon and the safe storage of such weapons and other guns.</p> <p>While details are still emerging, the Las Vegas shooting stands apart from other mass shootings in that the perpetrator is older, with no apparent history of instability and apparently acquired his weapons legally.</p> <p>Still, some experts argue there is more that can be done with regard to Washington state’s gun-control measures to prevent or reduce the likelihood of many types of gun deaths, including mass attacks.</p> <p>Frederick Rivara, a professor in the University of Washington’s Department of Pediatrics studying injury prevention, calls Washington’s gun-control laws middle of the road. In 2015, for example, the national nonprofit, Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence, <a href="http://www.crimadvisor.com/data/Brady-State-Scorecard-2014.pdf" target="_blank">ranked states based on gun-control laws</a>, giving Washington a score of 33 out of 100 possible points. Rivara pointed to the 2016 shooting in the Seattle suburb of Mukilteo, when 19-year-old Allen Ivanov used an assault weapon to kill three people at a house party, as a tragic incident, which illustrates why the state needs to strengthen its laws, especially with regard to assault weapons.</p> <p>While calling the massacre in Las Vegas “terrible,” Rivara said, “we’re also losing thousands of people each year, day in and day out.” Rivara noted that the vast majority of gun deaths in Washington — 80 percent — are due to suicides, but he said that more people in America have died as a result of guns than all U.S. wars combined.</p> <p>Currently, anyone in Washington over the age of 18, who passes a background check, can gain access to an assault weapon, such as several of the rifles that 64-year-old Stephen Paddock <a href="https://www.nytimes.com/2017/10/02/us/las-vegas-shooting.html?action=click&pgtype=Homepage&clickSource=story-heading&module=span-abc-region&region=span-abc-region&WT.nav=span-abc-region" target="_blank">reportedly used in killing more than 50 people</a> in the Las Vegas shooting on Sunday. In contrast to the state’s existing 18-year-old minimum age for buying assault weapons, a Washington resident must be at least 21 years old in order to purchase a handgun.</p> <p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson <a href="https://www.seattletimes.com/seattle-news/politics/ag-bob-ferguson-unveils-assault-weapons-ban-and-a-backup-plan/" target="_blank">this year proposed the outright ban of assault weapons</a> and high-capacity magazines in the state or, alternatively, enhancing background checks and raising the minimum age required to buy such weapons.</span></p> <p>State Rep. Laurie Jinkins, D-Tacoma, is sponsoring <a href="http://app.leg.wa.gov/billsummary?BillNumber=1387&Year=2017" target="_blank">a bill</a> that would do what Ferguson wants: It would, for example, raise the age requirement for assault weapons to 21. Jinkins, however, says the bill has run into obstacles because there is no broad consensus on what constitutes an assault weapon. Jinkins would like Washington to more heavily regulate any high-capacity firearm capable of firing multiple shots per second.</p> <p>“I’m completely done with sending prayers and thoughts,” Jinkins said. “What we really need to do is change what we do with these firearms.”</p> <p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“I just really wish,” she said, “that learning things [from mass shootings] changed what we did as Americans.” </span></p> <p>Democratic legislators are also attempting to pass a law that would make gun owners who didn’t safely store their weapons criminally liable.</p> <p>Rep. Ruth Kagi, D-Seattle, is currently sponsoring <a href="http://app.leg.wa.gov/billsummary?BillNumber=1122&Year=2017" target="_blank">a bill</a> on the safe storage of guns. If someone failed to safely store their firearms and a child or anyone prohibited by law from owning a gun gained access to it and hurt someone, according to the bill, the gun owner could be held criminally liable. Researchers have pointed out that states with such laws — 27 other states and D.C. — have <a href="http://smartgunlaws.org/gun-laws/policy-areas/child-consumer-safety/child-access-prevention/" target="_blank">witnessed a 23 percent drop</a> in unintentional firearm deaths among youth younger than 15.</p> <p>In 2014, Washington voters passed an initiative to <a href="https://www.seattletimes.com/seattle-news/voters-approve-measure-to-expand-checks-for-gun-buyers/" target="_blank">expand background checks </a>to cover all private sales and transfers of guns. According to the nonprofit, Alliance for Gun Responsibility, 3,000 gun sales to prohibited purchasers, including felons and domestic abusers, are prevented every year thanks to the law. (On Monday, a panel of judges of the U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals heard arguments challenging the law in a lawsuit brought forward by opponents of the legislation.) And voters last year approved the <a href="https://www.seattletimes.com/seattle-news/politics/extreme-risk-protection-order-initiative-1491/" target="_blank">creation of extreme risk protection orders</a>, which allows family members to go to court if they believe a relative is at extreme risk of harming themselves or someone else with a gun. The judge evaluates the evidence and, if necessary, can bar an individual from owning a gun for up to a year.</p> <p>The “whole intent is to keep guns out of hands of people who should not have them,” Kagi said. “It’s slow going, but I think the continuing drumbeat of these tragedies really helps build support.”</p> <p>She added, “I think the public is way out ahead of us on this issue.”</p> <p>Representatives of gun-rights organizations could not be reached for comment Monday afternoon. The legislative record shows that opponents of the safe storage bill have called it an attempt “to regulate common sense” and argue training and education are the best ways to prevent inappropriate access to firearms.</p> <p>Seattle’s mayoral candidates didn’t call for any specific measures Monday but both pushed for stricter gun laws.</p> <p>“We should not pretend this is not preventable,” mayoral candidate Jenny Durkan said in a press release. “We should not accept this is an unavoidable consequence of Constitutional freedom. We should not allow this to become normal. If Washington D.C. cannot act, Washington state and Seattle should. We can and should work together to enact rigorous laws to prevent these attacks.”</p> <p>Mayoral candidate Cary Moon also called for action: “We feel heartbreak and outrage for the people in Las Vegas just as we felt heartbreak and outrage for the people in Orlando, Sandy Hook, San Bernardino, and Virginia.” In a statement, Moon went on to refer to the National Rifle Association as “violence apologists.” A call to the NRA was not returned.</p> <p>In addition to the recent ballot initiatives, state lawmakers this year passed <a href="http://app.leg.wa.gov/billsummary?BillNumber=1501&Year=2017" target="_blank">a bill</a> providing for law enforcement to be notified when someone who is legally barred from possessing firearms attempts to make a gun purchase. People with protective orders can also be notified. <a href="https://www.facebook.com/drew.hansen.92/posts/10211739776543425" target="_blank">In a Facebook post</a> on Monday, state Rep. Drew Hansen, D-Bainbridge Island, suggested that it’s the type of bipartisan action — his co-sponsor was Republican Rep. Dave Hayes of Camano Island — that is much more possible in a state Legislature than in Congress.</p> <p>Seattle’s ability to regulate firearms is handcuffed by state law, which preempts cities from passing their own gun-control laws. Still, Seattle has done two things in particular. First, it passed a $25 tax on all firearm transactions. The tax was challenged in the courts as attempting to regulate guns, but the Washington Supreme Court disagreed and let it stand. And in his budget proposal last week, Mayor Tim Burgess proposed adding up to five new city employees to enforce the state’s firearm surrender law, which allows courts to strip domestic abusers of their firearms.</p> <p>The Seattle City Council still needs to approve the funding.</p> <p><em>This story has been updated since it first appeared to add information about Rep. Hansen’s measure.</em></p> <div class="tag_list"></div> </div> <script> jQuery(function($) { if (document.URL.indexOf("march-for-science-seattle-people-of-color-engineers-scientists") >= 0){ $('#comments').hide(); } }); </script> <div id="comments" class="text-center"> <div id="disqus_thread"> <button class="btn btn-default btn-comments">Show comments</button> </div> <script type="text/javascript"> jQuery(function($) { // load comments on button click $('.btn-comments').on( 'click.comments', function(e){ e.preventDefault(); $(this).text('Loading comments...'); var disqus_shortname = 'crosscutlive'; (function() { var dsq = document.createElement('script'); dsq.type = 'text/javascript'; dsq.async = true; dsq.src = 'http://' + disqus_shortname + '.disqus.com/embed.js'; (document.getElementsByTagName('head')[0] || document.getElementsByTagName('body')[0]).appendChild(dsq); })(); }); }); </script> </div> <div class="action-bar"> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a onClick="window.open('http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?s=100&p[title]=How+much+can+really+be+done+on+gun+control+locally%3F&p[summary]=&p[url]=http%3A%2F%2Fcrosscut.com%2F2017%2F10%2Fwashington-state-seattle-gun-control-legislature-las-vegas-mass-shooting%2F&');" href="javascript: void(0)"><i class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/share" target="_blank" data-lang="en"><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="google"><a href="javascript:( function(){ var w=480;var h=380; var x=Number((window.screen.width-w)/2); var y=Number((window.screen.height-h)/2); window.open('https://plus.google.com/share?url='+encodeURIComponent(location.href)+' &title='+encodeURIComponent(document.title),'','width='+w+',height='+h+',left='+x+',top='+y+', scrollbars=no'); })(); "><i class="fa fa-google-plus"></i></a></li> <li class="email"><a title="Email a friend" href="javascript:void" onclick="javascript:window.location='mailto:?subject=How much can really be done on gun control locally?&body=I thought you might find this information interesting: ' + window.location;"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a></li> <li class="print"><a href="javascript:window.print()"><i class="fa fa-print"></i></a></li> <li class="font-resize"> <a href="#" id="font-increase">+</a> <a href="#" id="font-descrease">-</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="article-footer base-theme"> <h3 class="callout">Like this article? <span class="br"></span>Help us write more like it.</h3> <div class="article-action"> <div id="donate-footer" class="form-inline"> <a href="/donate"><button type="submit" class="btn btn-default">Donate</button></a> </div> </div> <div id="author-box" class="article-author"> <img width="150" height="150" src="http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/McKnight_LillyFowlerCrosscut_01-150x150.jpg" class="attachment-150x150 size-150x150" alt="Crosscut's newest team member Lilly Fowler, photographed at UpGarden P-Patch Community Gardens in Seattle on June 15th." srcset="http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/McKnight_LillyFowlerCrosscut_01-150x150.jpg 150w, http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/McKnight_LillyFowlerCrosscut_01-500x500.jpg 500w, http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/McKnight_LillyFowlerCrosscut_01-32x32.jpg 32w, http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/McKnight_LillyFowlerCrosscut_01-64x64.jpg 64w, http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/McKnight_LillyFowlerCrosscut_01-96x96.jpg 96w, http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/McKnight_LillyFowlerCrosscut_01-128x128.jpg 128w" sizes="(max-width: 150px) 100vw, 150px" /> <ul class="profiles"> </ul> <h3><a href="#">Lilly Fowler</a></h3> <p>Lilly Fowler is Crosscut's staff reporter. Lilly was born in Mexico and raised in Nogales, a small border town. Before joining Crosscut, she worked as a producer for the national program Religion & Ethics Newsweekly, PBS. Lilly has also worked as a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and FairWarning, an investigative news organization launched by former Los Angeles Times reporters. Her work has also appeared in The Atlantic, Salon.com, Slate Magazine, Marketplace and other media outlets. You can email her at lilly.fowler@crosscut.com or find her on twitter at @LillyAFowler</p> <p class="more-articles"><a href="http://crosscut.com/author/lilly-fowler/">More Articles by Lilly Fowler</a></p> </div> <div id="author-box" class="article-author"> <img width="150" height="150" src="http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/DavidHeadshot-150x150.jpg" class="attachment-150x150 size-150x150" alt="during the Seattle Human Services Coalition Candidates Forum at Miller Community Center in Seattle on Wednesday, September 20, 2017." srcset="http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/DavidHeadshot-150x150.jpg 150w, http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/DavidHeadshot-300x300.jpg 300w, http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/DavidHeadshot-768x768.jpg 768w, http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/DavidHeadshot-1024x1024.jpg 1024w, http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/DavidHeadshot-250x250.jpg 250w, http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/DavidHeadshot-500x500.jpg 500w, http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/DavidHeadshot-32x32.jpg 32w, http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/DavidHeadshot-64x64.jpg 64w, http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/DavidHeadshot-96x96.jpg 96w, http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/DavidHeadshot-128x128.jpg 128w" sizes="(max-width: 150px) 100vw, 150px" /> <ul class="profiles"> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/KromanDavid"><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="google-plus"><a href="https://plus.google.com/b/114793571189679372583/+Crosscutnews/posts"><i class="fa fa-google-plus"></i></a></li> </ul> <h3><a href="#">David Kroman</a></h3> <p>David Kroman is the city reporter for Crosscut. He grew up on Bainbridge Island and likes to canoe. His Twitter is @KromanDavid and his e-mail is david.kroman@crosscut.com. David also accepts sensitive information through the encrypted messaging app Signal at (206) 947-7926 and snail mail at 401 Mercer St, Seattle, WA, 98109.</p> <p class="more-articles"><a href="http://crosscut.com/author/david-kroman/">More Articles by David Kroman</a></p> </div> <div class="article-sidebar hidden"> <div class="elem-widget"> <a href="#"><img src="http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/themes/crosscut/img/test-ad.jpeg"></a> </div> <div class="elem-widget base-theme"> <div class="panel"> <div class="panel-header"> <h3>Get More Articles Like This</h3> </div> <div class="panel-body"> <form role="form"> <div class="form-group"> <input class="form-control" type="email" placeholder="email@domain.com"> </div> <button type="submit" class="btn btn-default">Sign Up</button> </form> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <section class="a-unit unit-double"><small class="support"><a href="#">Support Crosscut</a></small><div class="row" style="text-align:center;"><div class="col-md-6 col-sm-12"><div id="Medium_Rectangle_C" class="adunit a-unit-double" data-dimensions="300x250"></div></div><div class="col-md-6 col-sm-12"><div id="Medium_Rectangle_D" class="adunit a-unit-double" data-dimensions="300x250"></div></div></div></section> <h3 class="related">You May Also Like</h3> <section id="related-stories" class="open-grid stories related"> <div class="row clearfix"> <div class="story politics col-md-6 grid-row-4 image post-123781 post type-post status-publish format-standard has-post-thumbnail hentry category-local-government category-politics"><div class="inner"><a href="http://crosscut.com/2017/10/seattle-city-council-licata-apply/"><div class="img-container grid-row-2"><picture class="img" data-width="600" data-height="400"><!--[if IE 9]><video style="display: none;"><![endif]--><source srcset="http://crosscut.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/McKnight_CityCouncilBurgess_0001-600x400.jpg"media="(min-width: 500px)"><source srcset="http://1kq7oz35slyt2qfflg1e78xb.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/McKnight_CityCouncilBurgess_0001-500x250.jpg" ><!--[if IE 9]></video><![endif]--><img srcset="http://1kq7oz35slyt2qfflg1e78xb.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/McKnight_CityCouncilBurgess_0001-500x250.jpg" alt=""></picture></div></a><time datetime="10-02-17">October 2, 2017</time><h3><a href="http://crosscut.com/2017/10/seattle-city-council-licata-apply/">Nick Licata, 15 others apply for open council seat</a></h3><div class="media"><a href="http://crosscut.com/author/david-kroman/" class="pull-left"><img width="40" height="40" src="http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/DavidHeadshot-64x64.jpg" class="media-object img-circle" alt="during the Seattle Human Services Coalition Candidates Forum at Miller Community Center in Seattle on Wednesday, September 20, 2017." srcset="http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/DavidHeadshot-150x150.jpg 150w, http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/DavidHeadshot-300x300.jpg 300w, http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/DavidHeadshot-768x768.jpg 768w, http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/DavidHeadshot-1024x1024.jpg 1024w, http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/DavidHeadshot-250x250.jpg 250w, http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/DavidHeadshot-500x500.jpg 500w, http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/DavidHeadshot-32x32.jpg 32w, http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/DavidHeadshot-64x64.jpg 64w, http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/DavidHeadshot-96x96.jpg 96w, http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/DavidHeadshot-128x128.jpg 128w" sizes="(max-width: 40px) 100vw, 40px" /></a><div class="media-body"><p>by <a href="http://crosscut.com/author/david-kroman/">David Kroman</a></p></div></div></div><div class="footer text-right"><a class="btn btn-xs" href="http://crosscut.com/category/politics/local-government/">Local Government</a></div></div><div class="story politics col-md-6 grid-row-4 image post-123670 post type-post status-publish format-standard has-post-thumbnail hentry category-local-government category-transportation tag-seattle-city-beat"><div class="inner"><a href="http://crosscut.com/2017/10/rainier-avenue-road-changes-whats-next-for-a-troubled-street/"><div class="img-container grid-row-2"><picture class="img" data-width="600" data-height="400"><!--[if IE 9]><video style="display: none;"><![endif]--><source srcset="http://crosscut.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/Rainier-Avenue-South-McKnight-600x400.jpg"media="(min-width: 500px)"><source srcset="http://1kq7oz35slyt2qfflg1e78xb.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/Rainier-Avenue-South-McKnight-500x250.jpg" ><!--[if IE 9]></video><![endif]--><img srcset="http://1kq7oz35slyt2qfflg1e78xb.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/Rainier-Avenue-South-McKnight-500x250.jpg" alt=""></picture></div></a><time datetime="10-02-17">October 2, 2017</time><h3><a href="http://crosscut.com/2017/10/rainier-avenue-road-changes-whats-next-for-a-troubled-street/">What's next for Seattle's 'most dangerous street'?</a></h3><div class="media"><a href="http://crosscut.com/author/eric-scigliano/" class="pull-left"><img width="40" height="40" src="http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/03/ES-ink-by-Nguyen-Dai-Giang-001-150x150.jpg" class="media-object img-circle" alt="ES ink by Nguyen Dai Giang 001" srcset="http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/03/ES-ink-by-Nguyen-Dai-Giang-001-150x150.jpg 150w, http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/03/ES-ink-by-Nguyen-Dai-Giang-001-500x500.jpg 500w, http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/03/ES-ink-by-Nguyen-Dai-Giang-001-32x32.jpg 32w, http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/03/ES-ink-by-Nguyen-Dai-Giang-001-64x64.jpg 64w, http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/03/ES-ink-by-Nguyen-Dai-Giang-001-96x96.jpg 96w, http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/03/ES-ink-by-Nguyen-Dai-Giang-001-128x128.jpg 128w" sizes="(max-width: 40px) 100vw, 40px" /></a><div class="media-body"><p>by <a href="http://crosscut.com/author/eric-scigliano/">Eric Scigliano</a></p></div></div></div><div class="footer text-right"><a class="btn btn-xs" href="http://crosscut.com/category/politics/local-government/">Local Government</a></div></div><div class="story politics col-md-6 grid-row-4 image post-123437 post type-post status-publish format-standard has-post-thumbnail hentry category-local-government category-politics category-social-justice"><div class="inner"><a href="http://crosscut.com/2017/09/king-county-youth-jail-lawsuit-seattle-city-council/"><div class="img-container grid-row-2"><picture class="img" data-width="600" data-height="400"><!--[if IE 9]><video style="display: none;"><![endif]--><source srcset="http://crosscut.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/Image-uploaded-from-iOS17-600x400.jpg"media="(min-width: 500px)"><source srcset="http://1kq7oz35slyt2qfflg1e78xb.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/Image-uploaded-from-iOS17-500x250.jpg" ><!--[if IE 9]></video><![endif]--><img srcset="http://1kq7oz35slyt2qfflg1e78xb.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/Image-uploaded-from-iOS17-500x250.jpg" alt=""></picture></div></a><time datetime="09-27-17">September 27, 2017</time><h3><a href="http://crosscut.com/2017/09/king-county-youth-jail-lawsuit-seattle-city-council/">King County sues to stop appeal of new youth jail</a></h3><div class="media"><a href="http://crosscut.com/author/david-kroman/" class="pull-left"><img width="40" height="40" src="http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/DavidHeadshot-64x64.jpg" class="media-object img-circle" alt="during the Seattle Human Services Coalition Candidates Forum at Miller Community Center in Seattle on Wednesday, September 20, 2017." srcset="http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/DavidHeadshot-150x150.jpg 150w, http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/DavidHeadshot-300x300.jpg 300w, http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/DavidHeadshot-768x768.jpg 768w, http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/DavidHeadshot-1024x1024.jpg 1024w, http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/DavidHeadshot-250x250.jpg 250w, http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/DavidHeadshot-500x500.jpg 500w, http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/DavidHeadshot-32x32.jpg 32w, http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/DavidHeadshot-64x64.jpg 64w, http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/DavidHeadshot-96x96.jpg 96w, http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/DavidHeadshot-128x128.jpg 128w" sizes="(max-width: 40px) 100vw, 40px" /></a><div class="media-body"><p>by <a href="http://crosscut.com/author/david-kroman/">David Kroman</a></p></div></div></div><div class="footer text-right"><a class="btn btn-xs" href="http://crosscut.com/category/politics/local-government/">Local Government</a></div></div><div class="story politics col-md-6 grid-row-4 image post-123303 post type-post status-publish format-standard has-post-thumbnail hentry category-local-government tag-seattle-city-beat"><div class="inner"><a href="http://crosscut.com/2017/09/seattles-new-budget-13-4-million-mayor-tim-burgess/"><div class="img-container grid-row-2"><picture class="img" data-width="600" data-height="400"><!--[if IE 9]><video style="display: none;"><![endif]--><source srcset="http://crosscut.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/McKnight_BurgessBudget_0178-600x400.jpg"media="(min-width: 500px)"><source srcset="http://1kq7oz35slyt2qfflg1e78xb.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/McKnight_BurgessBudget_0178-500x250.jpg" ><!--[if IE 9]></video><![endif]--><img srcset="http://1kq7oz35slyt2qfflg1e78xb.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/McKnight_BurgessBudget_0178-500x250.jpg" alt=""></picture></div></a><time datetime="09-25-17">September 25, 2017</time><h3><a href="http://crosscut.com/2017/09/seattles-new-budget-13-4-million-mayor-tim-burgess/">Mayor Burgess presents 2018 budget, both the good and the bad</a></h3><div class="media"><a href="http://crosscut.com/author/david-kroman/" class="pull-left"><img width="40" height="40" src="http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/DavidHeadshot-64x64.jpg" class="media-object img-circle" alt="during the Seattle Human Services Coalition Candidates Forum at Miller Community Center in Seattle on Wednesday, September 20, 2017." srcset="http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/DavidHeadshot-150x150.jpg 150w, http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/DavidHeadshot-300x300.jpg 300w, http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/DavidHeadshot-768x768.jpg 768w, http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/DavidHeadshot-1024x1024.jpg 1024w, http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/DavidHeadshot-250x250.jpg 250w, http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/DavidHeadshot-500x500.jpg 500w, http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/DavidHeadshot-32x32.jpg 32w, http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/DavidHeadshot-64x64.jpg 64w, http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/DavidHeadshot-96x96.jpg 96w, http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/DavidHeadshot-128x128.jpg 128w" sizes="(max-width: 40px) 100vw, 40px" /></a><div class="media-body"><p>by <a href="http://crosscut.com/author/david-kroman/">David Kroman</a></p></div></div></div><div class="footer text-right"><a class="btn btn-xs" href="http://crosscut.com/category/politics/local-government/">Local Government</a></div></div> </div> </section> <div class="incontent-sidebar hidden"> <aside id="widget-1" class="elem-widget"> <section class="a-unit unit-single"><small class="support"><a href="#">Support Crosscut</a></small><div class="row" style="text-align:center;"><div><div id="Medium_Rectangle_A" class="adunit a-unit-single" data-dimensions="300x250"></div></div></div></section> </aside> <aside id="widget-2" class="elem-widget base-theme"> <script async='async' src='https://www.googletagservices.com/tag/js/gpt.js'></script> <script> var googletag = googletag || {}; googletag.cmd = googletag.cmd || []; </script> <script> googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.defineSlot('/9868881/CC_Tower', [300, 600], 'div-gpt-ad-1503531600647-0').addService(googletag.pubads()); googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); }); </script> <!-- /9868881/CC_Tower --> <div id='div-gpt-ad-1503531600647-0' style='height:600px; width:300px;'> <script> googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-1503531600647-0'); }); </script> </div> <!-- <div class="panel"> <div class="panel-header"> <h3>Get More Articles Like This</h3> </div> <div class="panel-body"> <a href="/sign-up"><button type="submit" class="btn btn-default">Sign Up</button></a> </div> </div> </aside> --> <aside id="widget-3" class="elem-widget base-theme"> </aside> <aside id="widget-4" class="elem-widget"> <section class="a-unit unit-single"><small class="support"><a href="#">Support Crosscut</a></small><div class="row" style="text-align:center;"><div><div id="Medium_Rectangle_B" class="adunit a-unit-single" data-dimensions="300x250"></div></div></div></section> </aside> <script type="text/javascript">jQuery(document).ready(function($) { $.dfp({dfpID:'9868881'}) });</script> </div> </div><!-- .entry-content --> </article><!-- #post-## --> </div><!-- .container --> <!--- <div id="sponsored-content-bottom"> <a href="https://www.seattleu.edu/su125/?utm_source=crosscut&utm_medium=advertorial-link&utm_campaign=125th"><img src="http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/SpiritMark-combo-125th.png"/ style="float:left;margin-top:-40px;margin-left:-80px;"></a> <p style="position:relative;width:90%;color:#000;"><em>Seattle University is celebrating 125 years of Jesuit education, high-powered academics and empowering leaders to do the greatest good locally and globally. Learn more at <a href="https://www.seattleu.edu/su125/?utm_source=crosscut&utm_medium=advertorial-link&utm_campaign=125th">SU125.com</a>.</em></p> <div style="clear:both;"></div> </div> <div id="sponsored-content-bottom-uw" style="height:242px;"> <a href="http://www.washington.edu/"><img src="http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/W-Logo_Purple_Hex-250x168.png" style="float:left;margin:12px;width:16%"></a> <p style="position:relative;width:90%;color:#000;margin-top:19px;"><em>The UW is one of the world’s preeminent public universities. Our impact on individuals, our region and the world is profound — whether we are launching young people into a boundless future or confronting the grand challenges of our time through undaunted research and scholarship.</em></p> <div style="clear:both:"></div> </div> ---> <footer> <div class="container"> <div class="row"> <div class="col-md-12"> <nav class="navbar nav-style"> <a class="navbar-brand" href="#"><strong>Crosscut.com</strong></a> <ul id="menu-footer-menu" class="nav nav-pills"><li id="menu-item-43014" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category current-post-ancestor menu-item-43014"><a href="http://crosscut.com/category/politics/">Politics</a></li> <li id="menu-item-43013" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-43013"><a href="http://crosscut.com/category/culture/">Culture</a></li> <li id="menu-item-43015" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-43015"><a href="http://crosscut.com/category/tech/">Tech & Biz</a></li> <li id="menu-item-83191" class="menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-83191"><a href="/events/">Events</a></li> <li id="menu-item-43002" class="menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-page menu-item-43002"><a href="http://crosscut.com/about/">About</a></li> <li id="menu-item-83837" class="menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-83837"><a href="/about/#contactus">Contact</a></li> </ul><p class="footer-cite">© 2017 Crosscut.com, All rights reserved. <a href="/terms-of-use-and-privacy-policy/">Terms of Use</a> and <a href="/privacy-policy/">Privacy Policy</a></p> </nav> </div> </div> </div> </footer> <style type="text/css"> body.ig_laptop div#ui-datepicker-div[style], body.ig_tablet div#ui-datepicker-div[style], body.ig_mobile div#ui-datepicker-div[style]{ z-index: 9999999!important; } </style> <script type="text/javascript"> jQuery(function() { jQuery( window ).on( "init.icegram", function(e, ig) { // Find and init all datepicker inside gravityForms jQuery('body').on('focus', 'form[id^="gform_"] .datepicker', function(){ jQuery(this).datepicker(); }); }); // init.icegram }); </script> <script type='text/javascript'> /* <![CDATA[ */ var scriptParams = {"google_search_engine_id":"015834598205941911289:sdf5fr4foy0"}; /* ]]> */ </script> <script type='text/javascript' src='http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/plugins/wp-google-search/assets/js/google_cse_v2.js?ver=1'></script> <script type='text/javascript' src='http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/plugins/q-and-a/js/q-a-plus.js?ver=1.0.6.2'></script> <script type='text/javascript' src='http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-includes/js/wp-embed.min.js?ver=4.4.11'></script> <script type='text/javascript'> /* <![CDATA[ */ var icegram_pre_data = {"ajax_url":"https:\/\/crosscut.com\/wp-admin\/admin-ajax.php","post_obj":{"is_home":false,"page_id":123781,"action":"display_messages","shortcodes":[],"cache_compatibility":"yes","device":"laptop"}}; /* ]]> */ </script> <script type='text/javascript' src='http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/plugins/icegram/assets/js/main.min.js?ver=1.10.10'></script> <!-- ===== START Dreamgrow Scroll Triggered Box 2.3 ===== --> <div class="dgd_overlay"></div> <!-- ===== END OF Dreamgrow Scroll Triggered Box 2.3 ===== --> <script type="text/javascript"> /* * * Just replace ExampleShortname with your shortname * * */ var disqus_shortname = 'crosscutlive'; // required: replace example with your forum shortname /* * * Don't make any change for bellow lines * * */ (function () { var s = document.createElement('script'); s.async = true; s.type = 'text/javascript'; s.src = 'http://' + disqus_shortname + '.disqus.com/count.js'; (document.getElementsByTagName('HEAD')[0] || document.getElementsByTagName('BODY')[0]).appendChild(s); }()); </script> <script> var googleAccountID = "UA-1197400-1"; function s4() { return Math.floor((1 + Math.random()) * 0x10000).toString(16).substring(1); } function guid() { return s4() + s4() + '-' + s4() + '-' + s4() + '-' + s4() + '-' + s4() + s4() + s4(); } (function(){ var GIF = "https://ssl.google-analytics.com/collect?v=1&t=event" + "&ec=print&tid=" + googleAccountID + "&cid=" + guid() + "&z=" + (Math.round((new Date()).getTime() / 1000)).toString() + "&ea=" + encodeURIComponent(document.title) + "&el=" + encodeURIComponent(document.location.pathname); var rule = "body:after{content:url(" + GIF + ")}"; var head = document.head || document.getElementsByTagName('head')[0]; var css = document.createElement('style'); if (css && head) { css.setAttribute("type", "text/css"); css.setAttribute("media", "print"); if (css.styleSheet) { // For IE css.styleSheet.cssText = rule; } else { css.appendChild(document.createTextNode(rule)); } head.appendChild(css); /* Written by Amit Agarwal - labnol.org */ } })(); </script> </body> </html>