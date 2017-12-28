5 things to do in Seattle this New Year’s

Columbia City Theatre will become the backdrop of a Bollywood Masquerade on the evening of Dec. 30. Credit: Phil Long

Jai Ho! Bollywood Masquerade

Dance the night away Bhangra style (a Punjabi style of music and dance) as Columbia City Theatre becomes the backdrop of a Bollywood Masquerade for a night. The Jai Ho! Dance Party returns to Seattle for a final night in 2017 after throwing dance parties in cities all across the country. Admission charge includes a mask, henna, dance lessons and Indian food. The whole night is led by high-energy dancers and DJs Ki and Skee, backed by the dance troupe Live2Dance and dancer Brittany Newton. If you want even more Bollywood, check out the NYE party the following night at the Fremont Foundry.

If you go: Jai Ho! Bollywood Masquerade, Columbia City Theatre, 9 p.m. Dec. 30 ($15-25)

Sallie Ford

Portland singer and guitarist Sallie Ford and her band are coming to Ballard’s Sunset Tavern in support of their new album Soul Sick. Pitchfork crows that on Soul Sick Ford achieves “a vintage sound that falls somewhere between a 1950s sock hop and last call in a disreputable rockabilly bar.” Ford’s sound has always been a little bit vintage — but that doesn’t stop it from being relatable and cathartic, not to mention danceable.

If you go: Sallie Ford, Sunset Tavern, Dec. 30-31 ($15)

Nirmal’s New Year’s Eve Dinner

With every place you’ve ever wanted to try — or never wanted to try — doing a New Year’s Eve dinner, it can be hard not to be paralyzed with choices. Enter Nirmal’s, the Pioneer Square gem that since late 2015 has been introducing Seattle to a huge variety of Indian cuisine, far beyond the standard tandoori chicken. Nirmal’s doesn’t have an all-you-can-eat buffet; what they do have is a lovely, exposed brick space with a commitment to celebrating high-quality and local ingredients in dishes authentic to regions across India, from goat Shahjahani (cubes of goat meat roasted with caramelized onions and spices) to Mangalorean Fried Fish, with breads, dosas and biryanis on the side. For NYE, Nirmal’s will be offering a four-course dinner for $50 (one of the most reasonably-priced around) that is sure to be satisfying and one-of-a-kind.

If you go: Nirmal’s New Year’s Eve Dinner, Nirmal’s, Dec. 31 ($50/person)

New Year’s Day Book Sale

One of my favorite New Year’s traditions is Third Place Books Annual New Year’s Day Sale. At all three of their locations — Lake Forest Park, Ravenna and Seward Park — everything is 20 percent off. Pick out the perfect book (or several) to start the new year. Some of my recommendations: Matthew Desmond’s heart-stopping and inspiring Pulitzer Prize-winning “Evicted: Poverty and Profit in the American City“; Roxane Gay’s brilliant short story collection “Difficult Women;” or illustrator/philosopher Tamara Shopsin’s funny and comforting “Arbitrary Stupid Goal;” Rainbow Rowell’s dangerously addictive Harry Potter homage “Carry On”; and “Calling a Wolf a Wolf,” which is part of Kaveh Akbar’s latest poetry collection.

If you go: New Year’s Day Book Sale, Third Place Books, Jan. 1

New Year’s Day Brunch at Barrio

Capitol Hill’s Barrio does Mexican-style Northwest fare right with strong flavors, fresh, local ingredients, and interesting combinations like mini smoked trout tacos and amazing vegan nachos (smothered in cashew cheese). Their annual New Year’s Day brunch is something not to be missed, with a special menu featuring breakfast chilaquiles, or the pork belly benedict, complete with toasted brioche and habañero hollandaise sauce. If you can’t decide between sweet or savory, get the Carnitas and Pancake — crispy braised pork, jalapeño pancakes, caramelized pineapple, maple syrup — and two sunny side eggs, ideally paired with their house draft blood orange margarita.

If you go: New Year’s Day Brunch, Barrio, 10 a.m. Jan. 1