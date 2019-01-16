Value Village claims First Amendment right in Washington lawsuit

That reality is far from the image the Bellevue-based chain has promoted, according to a lawsuit filed by Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson. He accuses the nation’s largest for-profit thrift-store chain of misrepresenting to the public the charitable benefits of customer donations and purchases.

In response to the attorney general’s lawsuit, Value Village has claimed that what it tells its donors and customers is covered under the free-speech protections of the First Amendment, citing U.S. Supreme Court rulings that charitable fundraising is a form of free speech.

The exception: fraud or deception. And that’s what Washington state prosecutors are out to prove.

“Through its widespread and persistent use of misleading advertisements, Value Village created the deceptive net impression among consumers that donations of housewares and other goods benefited charities,” attorneys for the state said in the lawsuit. “… (F)or years, well-intentioned donors in Washington and elsewhere believed that their donations provided a financial benefit to charities, when in reality, they did not.”

The case against Value Village is currently being argued in King County Superior Court, though part of it is now on its way to the state Court of Appeals. It is there that state prosecutors will try to beat back the company’s appeal of a partial ruling from a King County Superior Court judge. That judge found in favor of the state’s claims that the company deceived customers by soliciting for donations of all types of goods, but paying charities only for some of them. Value Village and its corporate parent TVI Inc. are asking the Court of Appeals to review the judge’s ruling in part on First Amendment grounds. A hearing is scheduled Jan. 25.

“TVI’s arrangement of purchasing donated used goods on a wholesale basis has been the industry standard for decades, and TVI’s model enables its charity partners to receive reliable and unrestricted funding without having to operate retail stores themselves,” attorneys representing Value Village and TVI argue in court pleadings.

The state’s claims are supported in part by a state survey of hundreds of shoppers, which concluded that most were surprised to learn that the store isn’t a nonprofit, but rather a for-profit business reselling donated goods at a hefty markup. According to the state, despite many consumers’ impressions to the contrary, none of the stores’ revenues go to charities, which instead receive a far more modest “bulk rate” payment from the company.

“They are selling a used chest of drawers for $80 and they are going to give an organization 2 cents,” one shopper complained in the survey. “That’s awful!”

Accusing the company of “widespread deception,” the suit claims Value Village is misleading customers about its true status as a for-profit business and commercial fundraiser. It states: “Value Village generates over $1 billion in annual revenue by hiding its for-profit status behind a veneer of charitable goodwill.”

But Value Village, its corporate parent Savers LLC and their ultimate corporate parent TVI, Inc., are following a legal path that commercial fundraisers have previously used to ward off demands by regulators for more transparency.

The retailer, which operates more than 300 stores worldwide and 20 in Washington state, flatly denies the state’s allegations through its attorney, James Grant of the prominent Seattle law firm Davis Wright Tremaine.

The company, Grant said in court documents, “pioneered the model of a for-profit company partnering with charities to collect and resell used goods, paying the charities to purchase the goods and thereby providing a revenue source, to help fund their missions to support the less fortunate.”

To bolster that claim, the company says in court documents that it paid $13 million in 2016 to Washington charities and more than $120 million between 2006 and 2016.

In negotiations with the state prior to the suit, Value Village rejected the state’s demand that it post signs in stores specifying the amounts paid to charity partners for each type of donated good, such as clothing, books or furniture, citing a 1988 U.S. Supreme Court decision in a North Carolina case. It’s one of several cases in which the Supreme Court has ruled in favor of paid solicitors who argued that charitable fundraising is a form of free speech.

State lawyers argue that constitutional protections simply don’t apply to deceptive marketing. “There is overwhelming evidence of deception,” they say in court documents.

As part of the state’s commissioned survey, 75 percent of Washingtonians in a focus group erroneously believed Value Village was a nonprofit, while nine out of 10 greatly overestimated the amount of money the company actually gave to charitable organizations. State lawyers allege that Value Village hides it for-profit status.

“This may be because Value Village’s aggressive marketing campaign misled consumers to believe that both their purchases and donations would benefit local charities,” Ferguson wrote in a column on his office’s website. “In reality, no money from in-store purchases ever went to charities.”

A similar case filed by the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office was settled for $1.8 million in 2014. While Savers admitted no wrongdoing, it agreed to better inform consumers about its financial dealings with charities.

In Minnesota, Savers now reveals through its website the bulk rates it pays for various store items, and it reports to the state the percentage of the value that goes to charity. The company also has detailed how much it gives to charity to state regulators in a number of states, including California, Colorado, and Ohio.

No such disclosures are made in Washington.

Here, Savers reported after the company registered as a commercial fundraiser in 2015 – 28 years after the state Charities Division first asked it to, according to state records obtained by InvestigateWest – that 100 percent of the “value of contributions” went to its charity clients. In December 2018 the company filed paperwork with the Washington Secretary of State’s Office amending that figure to 99 percent

The Washington attorney general’s suit followed publication of InvestigateWest’s 10-part “ Profiting from Thrift” series in 2015 that used government records obtained under the Public Record Act to detail how state officials had for years tried but failed to force Savers and Value Village to register as a “commercial fundraiser.” That designation was designed to require Savers and Value Village to disclose to regulators what the retailer pays local “partner” charities such as the Northwest Center and Big Brothers Big Sisters, as well as how much it retains as a commercial fundraiser.

The InvestigateWest stories in 2015 and 2016 established that the proportion of Savers’ revenue paid to charities is likely between 8 percent and 17 percent, based on the company’s own statements, an examination of some of the company’s contracts with charities obtained by InvestigateWest and estimates of revenues by private business research companies. The state’s survey revealed that most consumers thought the percentage that the charity would get was at least 30 percent of the sales price. About 90 percent of those responding overestimated the amount the charity would get.

Value Village told the state that in 2015 the entire chain "changed its business model to ensure transparency and clarity to consumers.” The company also claimed in documents sent to the attorney general and obtained by InvestigateWest that it took those steps “voluntarily and separate from the (Attorney General’s) Office’s investigation.”

Value Village argues that the suit should be dismissed because it “voluntarily changed practices and charity partner contracts in 2015,” before the attorney general filed suit.

The attorney general argues that the company hanged to its business practices only after the State of Minnesota filed a lawsuit against the company in May 2015 and the State of Washington began investigating in December 2014.

“While Defendant would like this Court to believe that it reformed its practices, on its own accord, such an assertion strains credulity,” attorneys for the state assert in court pleadings.

A key allegation in the attorney general’s suit is that consumers are led to believe, through the company’s in-store ads and social media messages, that sales rung up in the store benefit charities when they do not because the charities get paid a set amount, no matter how much the items sell for.

Other types of donations, like those to Seattle-area charities founded by former Seattle Mariners pitcher Jamie Moyer and former Washington Redskins quarterback Mark Rypien, provided less benefit to the charities than was advertised, or did not go to the organizations specified, according to the suit.

As the case plays out, kind-hearted Washingtonians continue to make donations at local thrift stores, dropping off used items at each Value Village store’s on-site Community Donation Center or feeding handy collection bins positioned outside.

The chain pays charities a bulk rate of anywhere from 6 cents to 44 cents per pound of clothing and other cloth items, but pays a tiny fraction of the value of noncloth items, such as furniture, jewelry and miscellaneous housewares – just 2 to 19 cents per item for furniture and large items, and between 2 and 16 cents per pound for other items, according to contracts on file with the state. Those noncloth items are known in the business as “hard goods.”

According to the state lawsuit, Value Village received millions of dollars’ worth of donations of noncloth donations, but failed to provide a benefit to charities – until the company began putting a price on them in its contracts in late 2015 and early 2016. That change happened only after the company “came under pressure from multiple state regulators, including Washington,” according to the attorney general.

In its answer to the attorney general's complaint, Value Village denies that it paid nothing for the noncloth items. Value Village says that its contracts with charities were written in such a way that the payments for clothing and other cloth items were meant to compensate the charities for the other items, the so-called “hard goods.” In fact, the charities that brought in more “hard goods” got a higher rate, the company claims, although the judge raised questions about whether that was uniformly true.

Another way Value Village is deceptive, the state alleges, is its claim in Washington secretary of state filings that it gives “100 percent” of the value of donated goods to charity.

The company says it reports disbursing 100 percent of the value because it “does not retain any portion of the agreed value of the goods purchased [in] bulk.” Unlike other fundraisers, it doesn’t disclose the portion it retains, charity officials point out. (By contrast, for example, a similar company, Thrift City Stores Inc., reports giving 20 percent to charity.)

The case is set to be heard in May by King County Superior Court Judge Samuel Chung, who initially sided with Value Village on the issue of whether the company was falsely advertising that all donated merchandise benefited charities. He concluded that “the cloth rate was intended to provide compensation for the hard goods the charity partners provided as well.”

That view was supported by four of Value Village’s participating charities in Washington. One was Sight Connection, which helps people with vision loss. Sight Connection director Shannon Grady Martsolf said her organization “never had any misunderstanding” that Value Village included hard goods in its per-pound payments for bulk donated merchandise.

Nevertheless, weeks later, in an Oct. 10 ruling, Judge Chung reversed his earlier finding, ruling in favor of the state to reassert its claim that the company had failed to pay charities for virtually all merchandise that wasn’t cloth, or “soft goods.”

Judge Chung's reversal came after Assistant Attorney General John Nelson provided evidence of internal billing ledgers and internal emails revealing that charities were not paid for the noncloth portion of donated goods. Nelson produced ledgers that clearly showed $00.00 being paid for “hard goods,” the judge concluded. As a result, the judge allowed the state to continue pressing its claim that Value Village has been misleading shoppers.