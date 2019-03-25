After two years apart, couple weds inside Northwest Detention Center

Carrying a black robe and white stole, Pastor Ronald Patterson approached the detention center’s doors for a Saturday morning appointment. Patterson, who lives nearby, has helped other couples get married there, though not that often, he said.

“Here’s someone who served his country,” Patterson began to say about the groom, Sudheer Rao Moturi, before trailing off. He was referring to Moturi’s work as a wildland firefighter.

The bride, dressed in tall, black boots with her hair straightened, followed close behind. A mother of three who works with special needs students, Susan Friedman had left her home in Eugene, Oregon, in the predawn hours to make the nearly five hour drive to Tacoma. The ceremony was expected to start at 11 a.m. Friedman, 39, had not seen her soon-to-be husband in six months, she said. The couple would have only an hour to greet one another and exchange vows.

Patterson’s wife, Charnley Marsden, and Deborah Cruz, a volunteer coordinator with the nonprofit Advocates for Immigrants in Detention Northwest (AIDNW), served as the couple’s two witnesses.

After entering the facility, the party introduced themselves to two guards and began the process of checking themselves in.

“Holy smokes, I don’t know which way it goes,” one guard said, referring to the opening in the pastor’s robe, after Patterson had handed it to him.

Other items the guards inspected: a Bible and several rings for the groom to choose from. Friedman had been unsure of which ring size to buy for her soon-to-be husband. The guards, however, made it clear Moturi would not be allowed to keep any kind of wedding band until he attained the appropriate clearance.

After the wave of a handheld metal detector, the group was ushered back into a courtroom. Moments later, Moturi was brought in, handcuffed. The ceremony was brief. The couple exchanged vows and then rings. The ring Moturi ended up choosing turned out to be too big — he had lost so much weight since Friedman had last seen him. The couple was allowed one kiss, then the ceremony ended. Moturi handed the ring back to his now-wife and the newlyweds parted again.

“It just breaks my heart because I know he’s so frustrated,” Friedman said outside the detention center immediately following the wedding. “It’s hard to see someone you love like that.”

The couple met online in 2015 and for about a year had lived a free and relatively normal life together, though Moturi, 39, has admittedly struggled with substance abuse issues and consequently has run into trouble with the law.