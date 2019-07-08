Challenging the "new normal" in the wildfire-ravaged Methow Valley

Protecting what you love

On the April 19 climate march in Twisp, more than a hundred locals with signs and costumes gather next to the nonprofit community organization TwispWorks. The crowd is a mix of valley residents, from council members to students to shop owners from down the street.

A handful of locals come dressed as salmon, but most hold signs with slogans like “Make The Earth Great Again” and “More Wind Power, Less Wind-Bags.” The Liberty Bell students hold their own sign, a large banner that reads: “Protect What You Love.”

Twisp’s main drag is less than two miles. A direct route to the march’s endpoint at the community center covers less than half a mile, about three or four blocks. The marchers snake their way through most of town instead. A handful of bystanders watch the crowd of nearly 200 march past cars and storefronts. As the marchers cross the street toward the community center, some people sit in their cars and watch the group pass.

The community-led Methow Valley Climate March moves through downtown Twisp on April 19, 2019. (Photo by Dorothy Edwards/Crosscut)

They gather for food and festivities in the community center, while booths from organizations like Methow Ready hand out flyers, telling residents how they might protect their homes in coming years. Attendees talk and circle the booths, eating tacos from the food truck outside. A table full of students signing up to vote sits in the middle of the room, with signs prompting young people to make their voices known through civil action. Sukotavy is among them.

A moderator calls Thornton-White to the stage. She takes the microphone and tells the story of the student group’s visit to the Legislature, how they all shocked legislators by describing the conditions in the Methow Valley and how she herself came away surprised by their shock.

“Never before had I realized this was odd,” she tells the room. “Because over the past years, I've become accustomed to fires filling our summers. To me, power outages and Level 2 evacuations have become nothing more than your average August day.”

It’s not something they should settle for, she says, and the crowd applauds. Her mother, who helped set up the booths and decorations before the event, stands among them, crossing her arms and smiling at the stage.

Sally Thornton-White practices her speech to herself before speaking to her community following the Methow Valley Climate March. She said she felt nervous and had been reading her speech to Icel Sukovaty for practice. "It's a nerve-racking thing to get up in front of your community like that," Sukovaty says after the speech. "She really brought it to life." (Photo by Dorothy Edwards/Crosscut)

White first moved to the Methow from Colorado with her husband just before Sally’s birth in 2001. She wanted her daughter to grow up in a place “that was like Colorado, but Colorado 30 years ago”: pristine, quiet, resilient. The fires weren’t something she’d even thought about. She didn’t need to.

“I live where I have irrigation water and I don't have trees around me,” White says. “So maybe I have a false sense of my own safety.”

White says that since the Carlton Complex fire in 2014, area homeowners have become more concerned about the safety of their properties. Kirsten Cook says that when she began to oversee Okanogan County’s Firewise program in 2012 — a national assessment program that teaches people living in wildfire-prone areas how to adapt — she conducted about 10 assessments each year. Now, she conducts about 100.

“Firewise has kind of become a household name — like Kleenex — in the Methow,” she says. “Awareness [of the program] is significantly higher than it used to be.”

Okanogan Fire District 6 Chief Cody Acord adds that while large fires occur in the Methow Valley, he’s seen larger fires in recent years and noted “more coming down closer to residential areas.”

When White thinks about her own high school experience compared with her daughter’s, she knows her daughter’s memories of middle and high school will always include summers of smoke, fire and firefighter basecamps.

“I think it's becoming more pronounced, the changes,” White says. “What will that be like in 10 or 20 years? I don't know. Will we ever be able to feel normal? I don't know. We haven't felt normal since 2014, I can guarantee you that.”

After giving her speech, Sally Thornton-White is embraced by her mother, Jeanne. "It's great to know adults care about what we have to say," she says. (Photo by Dorothy Edwards/Crosscut)

“I want your generation and my kids to have hope — I want them to be able to have the same stuff that I've had,” White says. “I don’t want you guys to think about not having children.”

Thornton-White and Sukotavy will soon embark on another adventure together, but apart: They’ll soon go to college, where they both hope to study environmental science. Thornton-White is off to the University of Denver while Sukotavy will go to the University of Rochester.

It’ll be the first time they’ve left each other and the valley for a long stretch of time. Thornton-White is cautiously optimistic about the Methow’s fate this summer — with cold and rainy weather so far, she hopes that it won’t be a bad wildfire year. But she does admit she’s a little nervous about being away from her friends, like Sukotavy.

“But we come from such a close community,” she says. “I know that I will always have them to come back to. I also know that I won’t lose contact with Icel and she will always be my person.”

Sukotavy isn’t worried about the distance either. “Some friendships are as easy as breathing, and that’s what we have,” she says.