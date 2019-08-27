These waterways are some of the most diverse ecosystems on the West Coast — and the most endangered

Salt marshes and estuaries naturally rise in elevation. The winding channels and reeds capture sediment and biological matter as it flows downstream, and the plants and trees in a salt marsh also build up soil when they eventually die and decay.

So far, the West Coast’s estuaries have grown at a rate that has protected them from with sea-level rise, Thorne said. But climate change is continuing to warm the oceans and warm water is taking up more space than cold water. Combined with melting glaciers and ice sheets, this is causing sea levels to rise at unprecedented rates. Many marshes and estuaries won’t be able to keep up.

Restoring and preserving wetlands are extremely important, Thorne said, because they provide a number of benefits for the surrounding ecosystem and the humans who live near them.

Estuaries serve as natural filters, cleaning water as it winds its way to the sea. They serve as barriers, absorbing storm surges and high tides and protecting inland houses from pounding waves.

“When you take out a wetland and put in a sea wall, it can be more prone to flooding from both sea level rise and storms,” Thorne said. “We removed the natural, green protection for people who lived there.”

Estuaries provide habitat for dozens of fish species and invertebrates. They’re where clams and oysters grow best. Tiny wetlands, scattered up and down the coast, also provide important resting grounds for migrating shorebirds and marine mammals.

Even larger game fish like endangered Northwest salmon can spend a large part of their developmental phase growing and hiding from predators in sheltered, food-filled estuaries.

“We’ve learned more and more recently how important these estuaries and wetlands are for salmon,” Thorne said.

Even animals like orcas, which rarely enter estuaries, rely on the food these areas produce.

Thorne said estuaries can support so much life because they’re at the interface between land and sea, and that means they’re full of nutrients. “They’re some of the most productive ecosystems on Earth.”

Although they’re vanishing, there is some good news. Thorne’s past research shows that the more untouched an estuary is, the longer it can hold up to sea level rise. Netarts Bay in Oregon, for example, has lost only about 2% of its total estuary habitat. By focusing on habitat restoration, Thorne believes other estuaries can be preserved for future generations or, at least, a little bit longer.

This story was originally published on Oregon Public Broadcasting.