Louise Chernin's passion for equality made her — and Seattle’s LGBTQ business community — stronger

It was 1974 and Louise Chernin was a widow with two children — her youngest only 4 months old — when she realized her personhood had died with her husband. Suddenly without a Mr., she had few rights because she was no longer married to a man.

“I had no identity,” she said.

She was unable to get a credit card. The phone company needed a deposit on a phone she’d had for three years. She watched as the Equal Rights Amendment failed. Women were still blocked from many occupations and their pay was nowhere near that of their male counterparts.