Neon is a symbol of Seattle's past. What will illuminate its future?

Given the importance of these neon landmarks to the city, it’s worth asking: What’s lost when signs like the “R” and “City Light” make the shift to LED? And what will take the place of neon in the Seattle of the 2020s? What might signify Seattle in the next decade?

A century ago, MOHAI Executive Director Leonard Garfield tells me, “Neon coincided quite literally with Seattle’s coming of age.” In the 1920s, Seattle was a booming industrial center, neon was popular, and the city was eager to show the world that it mattered.

“I think neon was a visual way of signifying that this was a place of sophistication, this was a 24-hour place, this was a place that had bright lights and big stores and exciting activity,” says Garfield. “So the development of neon as a feature of the Seattle skyline really [lines up] with Seattle’s own self-consciousness as an important place.”

If I had taken my late-night drive in the middle of the 20th century, I would have seen more neon —“an awful lot of neon,” says Garfield. When major players like the Rainier Brewery and the Post-Intelligencer put up their signature signs, “suddenly every small business and corner bar wanted to mimic that,” he explains.

But neon fell out of fashion in the 1980s, becoming more of a boutique industry than a go-to signage option. Pike Place Market remained committed to the format, largely because of its historical significance. Walk through Pike Place today, for example, and you’ll see a neon sign for Loback Meat Co. Even though Loback went of business in 1989, the Pike Place Market Preservation and Development Authority maintains it to this day.

John Trumbull, director of asset management of the Pike Place Market PDA, says the market’s neon signs are “moderately expensive to maintain,” mostly because entire glass tubes have to be pulled down and replaced. A routine repair can cost as much as $700.

But the “Public Market Center” sign isn’t at risk of going LED anytime soon: “It’s not really a question for us,” says Trumbull. “We’re a nationally registered historic district and we do a lot of things inefficiently because that’s the way we always do ’em.”

But private businesses like the Elephant Car Wash and public utilities like Seattle City Light may not have the same luxury to go all-in on neon right now. Alex McGuire, marketing coordinator at Western Neon sign builders, says many local businesses are reaching a “turning point” with the repair of their neon and “are now having to assess whether this type of maintenance is something they are comfortable with, or if they want to put up the pretty steep initial costs of converting to LED.”

Signs like the rotating elephant, says McGuire, are especially vulnerable because they’re in more highly trafficked areas. In such cases, businesses might strategically wait “for lots to fall out of repair [before] getting it all fixed at once.” Now that neon is no longer as commonplace as it once was, those repairs can be costly, color matching can be challenging and turnaround times can be lengthy.