Tech shifted during the dot-com era and the underlying move from hardware to software. Horizontal was no longer a big issue, so vertical was now an option: campuses were out, downtown high-rises in. Urban pushback began immediately as an influx of young, single, high-wage, childless workers — many millennials and, increasingly, Gen Zers — arrived to the denser, settled confines of the city, their large wage differentials prompting an affordability crisis. Seattle and San Francisco, lifestyle cities adjacent to tech burbs, are poster children for the shift. The suburban mentality of disconnection from community, low taxes and assumed cooperation from locals are no longer tenable in cities.

The funny thing is, the employees at the heart of tech’s business model — the recruitment and retention of highly skilled young workers — instinctively get this, even if their bosses don’t understand that it requires adjustment. Many tech workers now want urban, not suburban (Bellevue is in transition from burb to urb); they want lots of amenities and urban appeal, live-work arrangements in town, not lawns and cul-de-sacs. What they want comes in higher-tax cities, cities where, for one, you need new and better infrastructure for transportation. Cities fraught with problems that are exacerbated by tech’s presence, especially housing affordability and homelessness. This applies to Seattle, but also to urbanizing suburbs, like Bellevue.

At a speaking engagement a few weeks ago, I asked O’Mara where she saw tech putting its money in the 2020 presidential race. She said she thought the big companies would carefully balance their giving between parties, but that their employees would more likely be giving to Elizabeth Warren, who thinks there should be an upper limit on billionaires like Bezos and Bill Gates. This suggests a kind of internal contradiction, a difference between what’s good for the company and what’s good for the citizens, including those who are employees. Some of those dynamics likely played out in the Seattle City Council election — the Amazon engineer who is a Kshama Sawant voter, perhaps.

What does Amazon need to do? “They need to change the way they behave,” says O’Mara. They need to develop a mindset that is much more broadly civically engaged with the city itself. The big money Amazon pushed out in the election was a form of civic engagement, even if it didn’t have the effect they hoped. “At least it signaled new engagement,” she says.