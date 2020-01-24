Lawmakers are going paperless in Olympia, but it’s not really about saving trees

Toby Nixon, president of the Washington Coalition for Open Government, said legislators’ reaction to last month’s court ruling suggests they need more training on how the Public Records Act works.

Some state lawmakers have begun posting signs on their doors saying they no longer accept paper documents. (Melissa Santos/Crosscut)

In his other role as a member of the Kirkland City Council, Nixon said he frequently accepts paper versions of documents and has his assistant scan them so they can be easily searched electronically.

“It’s very easy to do with modern scanning equipment,” Nixon said. He can then can keep the original and shred it later, he said, with no need to refuse the document outright.

“I have never heard of an agency saying, ‘No, don’t give me anything, because I would have to archive it,’ ” said Nixon, who used to be a Republican state legislator.

For some visitors to the Capitol, the restrictions on paper have taken them by surprise. On Tuesday, a group representing conservation districts wanted to leave a few pages summarizing their key talking points at the office of state Sen. Reuven Carlyle, D-Seattle, who chairs the Senate Environment, Energy and Technology Committee.

Carlyle’s legislative assistant wouldn’t accept a paper version of the documents, but agreed to scan them to create an electronic version when asked.

Afterward, however, Jennifer Boie, the director of the Palouse Conservation District, questioned whether sending a scanned copy or email version would have the same impact as putting a piece of paper in a lawmaker’s hand.

“In today’s digital age, things just come and go so quickly,” Boie said. “... If I give someone a hard copy, it is more likely to get looked at.”

Some, including Nixon, also worry that constituents may feel disrespected when they travel to Olympia and are unable to hand their lawmakers a summary of their concerns when they meet face to face.

“Folks come to Olympia and have brought a message for their legislator, and they do want to leave it behind,” said Candice Bock, a lobbyist for the Association of Washington Cities.

Especially for people who may not come to Olympia often, “I don’t want them frustrated by the process,” Bock said.

There’s also the issue of ensuring that everyone has access to government — even those who don’t use email, said Kathy Sakahara, a citizen lobbyist with the League of Women Voters of Washington.

“I have the privilege of emailing legislators, because I have access to email, a scanner and the internet at home,” Sakahara said. “For someone who doesn’t have those things, they still need to be able to communicate with their legislators.”

House Minority Leader J.T. Wilcox, R-Yelm, said he heard secondhand that some visitors to the Capitol “felt disrespected” by legislators refusing paper handouts, “and that’s the last thing we want.”

“The institution is going to have to figure this out,” Wilcox said Wednesday. “Without a doubt, it is going to be more expensive — but every other agency has to do this, and so will we.”

For her part, Jinkins, the House speaker, said she is responding to last month’s court ruling by putting every piece of paper she receives in a box, until new rules are formulated and she knows what she can keep and what can be thrown out.

Wilcox said he, too, is retaining all paper until a formal retention schedule for legislative documents can be finalized.

For now, lawmakers and legislative staff are in the process of receiving more training on the Public Records Act.

The next training session is scheduled for Monday.