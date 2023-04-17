The Seattle Kraken made the Stanley Cup playoffs. Here’s what to know

Raised on the pick-up pond-hockey culture of Toronto, Pipes opened The Angry Beaver in 2012 as a space for fans of the sport – and because he was tired of asking reluctant Seattle bartenders if they would change the channel to watch hockey.

He didn’t expect Seattle would have its own NHL team a few years later. And in the depths of last year’s rocky season, he definitely didn’t expect that the Kraken would soon be a playoff team.

Now, the Stanley Cup Playoffs are kicking off today (April 17) with the Kraken locked into the first of two wild-card slots in the Western Conference. And last week, the Kraken became the second team in league history to reach the milestone of 100 points in one of their first two seasons.

How can I watch the Kraken playoff games?

Tickets for the first home game (Saturday, April 22) against the Colorado Avalanche are on sale . If you’re dead-set on going to a home playoff game, expect Ticketmaster queues and prices higher than the already-expensive regulation home games. If you do score seats, arrive early so you don’t miss the pregame opening – which includes a light show and robotic tentacle descending from Climate Pledge Arena’s rafters.

The franchise also sponsors watch parties at the Kraken Community Iceplex at Northgate and at bars in Seattle and elsewhere in the Pacific Northwest.

If you prefer to watch from the comfort of your couch, the best bet for local streaming is through Root Sports on DIRECTV and Fubo. ESPN+ also airs games live, but some are sold to regional broadcasters and blacked out from regional viewing.

You can listen to game radio feeds though KJR-FM, the NHL app and website, or SiriusXM.

I’ve never seen an ice hockey game, what are the rules?

How many players are on the ice? Each team has six players: a goalie, two defensemen, and three forwards. After each play begins with a face-off, players will often substitute line changes while the puck is still in play. Skating is exhausting and hockey moves quickly – usually each offensive and defensive line’s shift lasts only about 45 seconds.

Off-sides: A team can’t cross into their offensive zone with the puck if another player on their team is already over the blue line. FYI: Refs call off-sides based on a player’s skates, not their stick.

Icing: In regulation, a player in one zone can’t hit the puck all the way through center ice and over the red goal line on the other side of the rink This rule is to prevent teams from constantly slinging the puck out of play, which would not be fun hockey to play or watch.

Penalties: A penalty that takes a player off the ice results in a power play for the other team – the advantage of having one more skater on the ice while the offending player waits in the penalty box. Minor penalties (tripping, hooking, slashing, etc.) require two minutes in the box. Compared to other major league sports, minor penalties in hockey are common. Major penalties (five minutes) and penalty shots are less frequent.

Is fighting legal?: Sort of. It’s a penalty, but it is much more a part of gameplay than in other team sports. Throwing punches is most frequently called as a major penalty (“five for fighting”). Aside from longstanding tradition, fighting isn’t altogether banned because it can hold players accountable in a very physical game. If there’s a dirty hit or if anyone on the other team makes contact with the goaltender, there’s an unwritten expectation for players to defend their teammates. That being said, players don’t always drop the gloves for such chivalrous reasons – sometimes smack talk or competitive egos make them lose their heads.