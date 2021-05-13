Oregon Democrats try to learn from British Columbia’s carbon tax

Oregon’s cap-and-trade attempts

Carbon taxes and cap-and-trade programs are different ways to put a price on greenhouse gas pollution. Both are meant to reduce emissions by forcing polluters to pay more for the waste they create.

Washington state tried and failed – twice – to pass a carbon tax by voter initiative. There are currently no U.S. states with a carbon tax.

Cap-and-trade programs are being used by the European Union, as well as by a consortium of 11 East Coast states. California also has a functioning cap-and-trade system, and the Washington Legislature enacted one this spring.

In Oregon, Democratic lawmakers tried their own cap-and-trade plans in 2019 and 2020.

Basically, cap-and-trade programs set a limit on how much pollution can be released in the state annually. Industries get allowances for how much they can pollute. If they want or need to pollute more, they are forced to buy allowances from other industries that are emitting less.

Over time, the level of pollution allowed in the state would be reduced and force industries to clean up their businesses.

“Like a lot of bills, it put a price on carbon and, therefore, offered a market incentive for reducing emissions and a trading mechanism for selling them,” said Oregon state Sen. Jeff Golden, who worked on the 2019 legislation.

The average Oregonian would feel the impact when businesses passed their costs along to consumers – at the gas pump, for instance. State forecasts from 2019 estimated Oregonians would pay 22 cents more per gallon of gas in 2021, and that amount would increase in subsequent years. The expectation is that more expensive gas will motivate people to adopt more fuel-efficient, less polluting vehicles.

B.C.’s conservative-led carbon tax

Unlike Oregon, which pursued cap and trade, British Columbia opted for a simpler carbon-pricing program.

In 2008, conservatives proposed a carbon tax that applied to almost all fossil fuels in the province, including gas, diesel, natural gas and even coal used by power plants.

According to Harrison, the University of British Columbia political scientist, the British Columbian business sector didn’t fight the tax because it applied equally to business and individuals.

“One of their conditions for not fighting a carbon tax was that it be applied broadly across the economy with the same price applying to everyone,” Harrison said.

The other big appeal for British Columbians was that the carbon tax was revenue neutral. Whatever people paid in carbon taxes, they paid less in income taxes, corporate taxes or business taxes.

“It’s designed to increase taxes on bad things — in particular, carbon pollution — and reduce other taxes,” said George Hoberg, professor of public policy at the University of British Columbia. “So, businesses actually got as much or, in some cases, more money back than they spent on the carbon tax, and so did individuals.”

Research also has shown that rural communities in British Columbia not only were made whole by the program’s tax cuts, but benefited more from them than did their urban counterparts. A 2016 article in the journal Ecological Economics describes a “myth of unfairness,” which asserts that benefits created for rural residents in northern interior British Columbia “overcompensated rural households, such that these households are net beneficiaries from the carbon tax. …”

“So, in fact, it was a misperception that the carbon tax, in British Columbia’s case, was costing rural residents more,” Harrison said.

Both Harrison and Hoberg acknowledge the carbon tax was not universally liked. Conservative politicians in British Columbia suffered politically after it passed. Starting in 2013, lawmakers froze the carbon tax, preventing it from increasing for five years. But still, both professors said, it has made a difference. While British Columbia hasn’t met its overall greenhouse gas reduction goals, the carbon tax has likely slowed the increase of emissions.

In Oregon, Democrats made concessions for how rural residents would be affected by cap and trade. For example, the 2020 bill offered funding to help truckers convert to lower-emission fuels. Setting gas prices regionally also meant residents of largely rural eastern Oregon wouldn’t see fuel increases at all. And there were tax credits designed to increase benefits to rural communities and offset gas costs for low-income residents around the state.

Looking back, Golden, the state senator, said the cap-and-trade bill’s downfall may have been its complexity, which made it vulnerable to misinformation.

“The more details, the more twists and turns and bells and whistles, the more opportunities there are to distort it,” Golden said.

In contrast, a carbon tax like British Columbia’s is relatively simple.