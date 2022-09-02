Despite Biden's promises, logging poses major threat to PNW forests

By the time all that comes to fruition, however, many of these forests could be gone.

Logging continues to pose a great and immediate threat to mature and old-growth forests, according to a new report “Worth More Standing” by the Climate Forests coalition. This initiative works to conserve the remaining older forests and trees on federal lands, considering them “one of the country’s most straightforward, impactful and cost-effective climate solutions,” according to the coalition’s website. The group is made up of more than 100 organizations including Earthjustice and the Center for Biological Diversity.

The report highlights 10 egregious mature and old-growth logging projects currently planned or taking place on federal lands, from Oregon and California to North Carolina and Vermont.

Currently, there is an ongoing process to define mature and old-growth trees — which the authors behind the report consider to be trees that are at least 80 years old.

Still, while the authors of the report deem the executive order a victory for the old trees, they acknowledge that much work is still to be done to fully protect them. That is why the Climate Forests coalition is calling on the Biden administration to enact a lasting rule to protect mature and old-growth forests from logging on federal lands as a cornerstone of U.S. climate policy.

“Without a federal rule in place to restrict logging of these critical forests,” said Blaine Miller-McFeeley, senior legislative representative at Earthjustice and part of the Climate Forest coalition, “these trees could be lost, along with the opportunity to make significant progress toward addressing climate change.”