Negotiations to resurrect Ferndale aluminum plant fall apart

But they haven’t been able to make a deal.

The big hurdle was that the BPA and the private equity firm, Blue Wolf Capital of New York City, could not agree on terms for the BPA to provide electricity for the power-hungry aluminum plant.

Earlier this month, Blue Wolf broke off talks, said BPA spokesman Doug Johnson. The federal agency is willing to resume talks if Blue Wolf will come back to the table. For now the plant will remain silent.

Talks broke down mostly because aluminum smelting demands a huge amount of electricity. When Alcoa owned the Ferndale plant, it bought power under an industrial rate through a 1980 law. Blue Wolf and a new operating company, Intalco, wanted the same deal: to buy the facility from Alcoa with the site’s industrial power-purchase rate intact. But a 1980 law said the industrial rate was not transferable to a new owner.

Consequently, the Blue Wolf/BPA talks focused on market rates, which would fluctuate with the power economy and could move above and below the industrial rate, Johnson said. Blue Wolf wanted a rate similar to an industrial rate, which is fairly steady compared to a fluctuating market rate. Johnson said a steady rate would mean that the fluctuations could lead to other BPA customers paying more to subsidize Intalco’s power purchases. The bulk of the BPA’s power comes from hydroelectric dams.

Blue Wolf did not reply to an email seeking comment.

Supporters had hoped to get the plant fully running – and hundreds of workers back on the job – by mid-2024.

The governor’s office remains optimistic that the project can be salvaged with new equipment that would trim carbon emissions — mainly sulfur dioxide — below Alcoa’s levels when it closed the plant in 2020 due to dropping aluminum prices. This scenario has played out across the United States. The high costs of smelting aluminum, especially due to the huge amount of electricity required, has led to the number of aluminum smelters in the U.S. shrinking from 30 in 1985 to six today.

The carbon-conscious measure proposed for the Ferndale plant included better scrubbing and filtering of the fumes going up its smokestacks, as well as switching from electricity generated by fossil fuel to power provided through wind, solar and hydropower.

Ultimately, the Ferndale plant would have needed roughly $250 million in improvements and repairs to get back on line, and 400 megawatts of electricity a year to operate.

In a statement, Inslee’s office said, “The governor remains committed to the vision of upgrading and reopening the plant as a secure, domestic source of the green aluminum that is critical for our clean energy transition. He stands ready to work with labor and community partners as they continue to seek a solution.”

In an email, Annie Sartor, Industrious Labs aluminum campaign director, expressed disappointment that the negotiations appear to have failed. Industrious Labs is a Cincinnati-based think tank focusing on helping industries grow while coping with climate change issues.