Washington scablands tour explores Native history, sacred sites

“So Colonel Wright comes up. He’s got a hundred and some men with him,” Lewis said. “And as they come up the valley here, Colonel Wright finds himself all of a sudden being hemmed in on both sides by Chief Moses, who’s got over 500 warriors all mounted, riding along the edge.”

Wright rode up to Moses, pointed to the sky, and said: “Nice day.”

Moses acknowledged Wright’s observation and then asked him a question: “Haven’t you got anything better to do today than die?”

Lewis said Wright decided he did and took his men back to The Dalles.

Passing the Rock Island Dam on the Columbia River, Lewis tells the creation story of the P’Squosa, or Wenatchi nation – his people.

“It goes back to the beginning of time. There was a covenant with the Creator that we would not be down here with all the animals,” he said.

At that time, Lewis said the P’Squosa village was high above the Columbia River at a place now known as Wenatchee Heights, about 1,870 feet above sea level.

“There was a prophecy that there would come a big flood. And that day came,” Lewis said. The people who lived below all died.

After the flood, Lewis said, the Creator chose the Coyote as his representative. The Coyote god is a central figure in the pantheon of deities revered by Western tribes, and is especially important to the P’Squosa and the other bands who make up the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation. Coyote was known for being mischievous, clever and insatiable in his appetites for food and sex. As Lewis puts it: “He was a pervert.”

Coyote was also entrusted with finding a way to feed the people.

“So he went to the animal kingdom and requested volunteers,” he said. “Who’s going to feed the people?’”

The grizzly bear, cougar and wolf all refused. So Coyote and his brother Fox went down to the river and asked the otters, who also refused. They went to the giant beavers, who were busy building a dam at Rock Island, but they too refused.

“So all the way down the Columbia they went, Fox and Coyote,” Lewis said. “They got to the mouth of the Columbia and Coyote took his speaker staff and he smacked the water with it, sending out waves and sounds and bringing forth all the fish.”