In Washington, people keep building houses where they might burn

Here in the Western U.S., scenes of a smoke-choked New York City were met with a mixture of cynicism and hope. Some bemoaned the fact that all of a sudden it’s a nonstop national news story when the skies in eastern cities turn apocalyptic orange, while others were optimistic that this climate change-fueled disaster could be a catalyst for action — figuring that maybe, just maybe, wildfire smoke blotting out the sun in Washington, D.C., could create some urgency in the halls of power.

It would be a welcome change. The West’s experience with worsening wildfire and smoke seasons shows how little we’ve grappled with the new reality of explosive fire seasons at any level of government. Across the Western U.S., communities continue to grow in the most fire-prone areas, which means more manmade fires start, more lives are put at risk and the chances to promote beneficial fires are harder to pull off because there are more houses nearby.

Now, researchers from two Western think tanks are proposing local, state and federal measures to reckon with the cost imposed on communities by development on lands destined to burn.

As a society we’re prone to hubris when it comes to natural disasters. We trust dams and levees will hold back floods. We think cranking up the A/C will get us through the heat waves. We even think that sea walls will hold back the rising ocean.

But we’re uniquely defiant in the face of fire.

“Wildfires are the exception with natural disasters in that they are the only type of hazard where we would intentionally put somebody else in harm’s way in order to protect our home,” said researcher Kimiko Barrett. “You’d be called crazy if you asked somebody to stand in front of an oncoming flood to protect your structure. Yet we continually do this with wildfires. Not only do we do it, but we assume it. We expect it.”

Barrett is a wildfire research and policy analyst at Headwaters Economics, a natural-resource and rural community-focused think tank in Bozeman, Montana. She recently co-authored a report with researchers from Columbia University Climate School that argues for a shift in federal funding from the current firefighting and forest management focus to a proactive community protection based strategy.

The expectation that properties will be protected from wildfires stems from the fact that we’re damn good at putting out fires and protecting homes. “In fact, 98% of all wildfires are successfully suppressed,” Barrett said. “It’s that 2% that escape that ultimately leads to the larger wildfire disasters and urban conflagrations that we’re starting to see increase.”

The downside of our confidence in firefighters is that we continue to increase our collective risk to wildfires. Researchers have found that while Americans are moving away from areas most affected by heat waves and hurricanes, we’re actually moving toward areas affected by wildfires. That’s especially true in the Western U.S., where the period 1990-2020 saw a more than 47% increase in homes built in the area where unpopulated lands intermix with human settlements, commonly called the Wildland Urban Interface (WUI). A quick browse of Zillow here in Spokane shows scores of lots for sale in the WUI — outside of the Spokane and Spokane Valley urban core, all of the county is in areas of elevated fire risk.